How to watch UEFA Nations League in India: TV, live stream, fixtures - England vs Germany, Portugal vs Spain & more

The promotion and relegation battles hot up in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League as the league stage draws to an end. Some teams in League A are also looking to make it to the finals.
Croatia's 3-1 win over Austria helped Zlatko Dalic's men to a berth in the semi-finals as France finish second from bottom despite a 2-0 defeat to Denmark.
At the same time, Netherlands pipped Belgium for a place in the finals while Wales join England in League B next season even before the Three Lions hunt for their first win of the campaign when they take on Germany.
The winners of Hungary vs Italy and Portugal vs Spain will complete the final-four from League A, while it's between Ukraine and Scotland to get themselves promoted from League B.
Here's how to catch all the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League action in India:
Where to watch or stream the 2022-23 Nations League from India?
The Sony Pictures Sports Network (Sony & Ten Channels) has the rights to show Europa Nations matches in India.
Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications SonyLIV app and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.
2022-23 UEFA Europa Nations fixtures
Matchday 6
Date
Time (IST)
Match
TV channel/stream*
Sep 25
6:30pm
Moldova 2-0 Liechtenstein
Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
Sep 25
6:30pm
Andorra 1-1 Latvia
SonyLIV
Sep 25
9:30pm
Azerbaijan 3-0 Kazakhstan
Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
Sep 25
9:30pm
Slovakia 1-1 Belarus
SonyLIV
Sep 26
12:15am
Denmark 2-0 France
Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
Sep 26
12:15am
Netherlands 1-0 Belgium
Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
Sep 26
12:15am
Wales 1-0 Poland
Sony Six SD & HD
Sep 26
12:15am
Austria 1-3 Croatia
SonyLIV
Sep 26
12:15am
Faroe Islands 2-1 Turkey
SonyLIV
Sep 26
12:15am
Luxembourg 1-0 Lithuania
SonyLIV
Sep 27
12:15am
England vs Germany
Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
Sep 27
12:15am
Hungary vs Italy
Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
Sep 27
12:15am
Romania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
Sony Six SD & HD
Sep 27
12:15am
Montenegro vs Finland
SonyLIV
Sep 27
12:15am
Gibraltar vs Georgia
SonyLIV
Sep 27
12:15am
North Macedonia vs Bulgaria
SonyLIV
Sep 27
12:15am
San Marino vs Estonia
SonyLIV
Sep 28
12:15am
Portugal vs Spain
Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
Sep 28
12:15am
Switzerland vs Czech Republic
Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
Sep 28
12:15am
Sweden vs Slovenia
Sony Ten 3 SD & HD
Sep 28
12:15am
Ukraine vs Scotland
Sony Six SD & HD
Sep 28
12:15am
Ireland vs Armenia
SonyLIV
Sep 28
12:15am
Norway vs Serbia
SonyLIV
Sep 28
12:15am
Kosovo vs Cyprus
SonyLIV
Sep 28
12:15am
Greece vs Northern Ireland
SonyLIV
Sep 28
12:15am
Albania vs Iceland
SonyLIV
*All UEFA Nations League matches can be streamed online on SonyLIV/JioTV.
Key Nations League matches this week
Here is more information and all your need to know about the main events that take centre stage this week.
September 26
- England vs Germany
- Hungary vs Italy
September 27
- Portugal vs Spain
- Ukraine vs Scotland