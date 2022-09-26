How to watch UEFA Nations League in India: TV, live stream, fixtures - England vs Germany, Portugal vs Spain & more

Anselm Noronha|
GOAL tells you how to catch all the action of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

The promotion and relegation battles hot up in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League as the league stage draws to an end. Some teams in League A are also looking to make it to the finals.

Croatia's 3-1 win over Austria helped Zlatko Dalic's men to a berth in the semi-finals as France finish second from bottom despite a 2-0 defeat to Denmark.

At the same time, Netherlands pipped Belgium for a place in the finals while Wales join England in League B next season even before the Three Lions hunt for their first win of the campaign when they take on Germany.

The winners of Hungary vs Italy and Portugal vs Spain will complete the final-four from League A, while it's between Ukraine and Scotland to get themselves promoted from League B.

Here's how to catch all the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League action in India: 

Where to watch or stream the 2022-23 Nations League from India?

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (Sony & Ten Channels) has the rights to show Europa Nations matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications SonyLIV app and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

2022-23 UEFA Europa Nations fixtures

Matchday 6

Date

Time (IST)

Match

TV channel/stream*

Sep 25

6:30pm

Moldova 2-0 Liechtenstein

Sony Ten 2 SD & HD

Sep 25

6:30pm

Andorra 1-1 Latvia

SonyLIV

Sep 25

9:30pm

Azerbaijan 3-0 Kazakhstan

Sony Ten 2 SD & HD

Sep 25

9:30pm

Slovakia 1-1 Belarus

SonyLIV

Sep 26

12:15am

Denmark 2-0 France

Sony Ten 2 SD & HD

Sep 26

12:15am

Netherlands 1-0 Belgium

Sony Ten 1 SD & HD

Sep 26

12:15am

Wales 1-0 Poland

Sony Six SD & HD

Sep 26

12:15am

Austria 1-3 Croatia

SonyLIV

Sep 26

12:15am

Faroe Islands 2-1 Turkey

SonyLIV

Sep 26

12:15am

Luxembourg 1-0 Lithuania

SonyLIV

Sep 27

12:15am

England vs Germany

Sony Ten 2 SD & HD

Sep 27

12:15am

Hungary vs Italy

Sony Ten 1 SD & HD

Sep 27

12:15am

Romania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Sony Six SD & HD

Sep 27

12:15am

Montenegro vs Finland

SonyLIV

Sep 27

12:15am

Gibraltar vs Georgia

SonyLIV

Sep 27

12:15am

North Macedonia vs Bulgaria

SonyLIV

Sep 27

12:15am

San Marino vs Estonia

SonyLIV

Sep 28

12:15am

Portugal vs Spain

Sony Ten 2 SD & HD

Sep 28

12:15am

Switzerland vs Czech Republic

Sony Ten 1 SD & HD

Sep 28

12:15am

Sweden vs Slovenia

Sony Ten 3 SD & HD

Sep 28

12:15am

Ukraine vs Scotland

Sony Six SD & HD

Sep 28

12:15am

Ireland vs Armenia

SonyLIV

Sep 28

12:15am

Norway vs Serbia

SonyLIV

Sep 28

12:15am

Kosovo vs Cyprus

SonyLIV

Sep 28

12:15am

Greece vs Northern Ireland

SonyLIV

Sep 28

12:15am

Albania vs Iceland

SonyLIV

*All UEFA Nations League matches can be streamed online on SonyLIV/JioTV.

