How to watch UEFA Nations League in India: TV, live stream, fixtures - England vs Germany, Portugal vs Spain & more

GOAL tells you how to catch all the action of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

The promotion and relegation battles hot up in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League as the league stage draws to an end. Some teams in League A are also looking to make it to the finals.

Croatia's 3-1 win over Austria helped Zlatko Dalic's men to a berth in the semi-finals as France finish second from bottom despite a 2-0 defeat to Denmark.

At the same time, Netherlands pipped Belgium for a place in the finals while Wales join England in League B next season even before the Three Lions hunt for their first win of the campaign when they take on Germany.

The winners of Hungary vs Italy and Portugal vs Spain will complete the final-four from League A, while it's between Ukraine and Scotland to get themselves promoted from League B.

Here's how to catch all the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League action in India:

Where to watch or stream the 2022-23 Nations League from India?

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (Sony & Ten Channels) has the rights to show Europa Nations matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications SonyLIV app and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

2022-23 UEFA Europa Nations fixtures

Matchday 6

Date Time (IST) Match TV channel/stream* Sep 25 6:30pm Moldova 2-0 Liechtenstein Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Sep 25 6:30pm Andorra 1-1 Latvia SonyLIV Sep 25 9:30pm Azerbaijan 3-0 Kazakhstan Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Sep 25 9:30pm Slovakia 1-1 Belarus SonyLIV Sep 26 12:15am Denmark 2-0 France Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Sep 26 12:15am Netherlands 1-0 Belgium Sony Ten 1 SD & HD Sep 26 12:15am Wales 1-0 Poland Sony Six SD & HD Sep 26 12:15am Austria 1-3 Croatia SonyLIV Sep 26 12:15am Faroe Islands 2-1 Turkey SonyLIV Sep 26 12:15am Luxembourg 1-0 Lithuania SonyLIV Sep 27 12:15am England vs Germany Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Sep 27 12:15am Hungary vs Italy Sony Ten 1 SD & HD Sep 27 12:15am Romania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Sony Six SD & HD Sep 27 12:15am Montenegro vs Finland SonyLIV Sep 27 12:15am Gibraltar vs Georgia SonyLIV Sep 27 12:15am North Macedonia vs Bulgaria SonyLIV Sep 27 12:15am San Marino vs Estonia SonyLIV Sep 28 12:15am Portugal vs Spain Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Sep 28 12:15am Switzerland vs Czech Republic Sony Ten 1 SD & HD Sep 28 12:15am Sweden vs Slovenia Sony Ten 3 SD & HD Sep 28 12:15am Ukraine vs Scotland Sony Six SD & HD Sep 28 12:15am Ireland vs Armenia SonyLIV Sep 28 12:15am Norway vs Serbia SonyLIV Sep 28 12:15am Kosovo vs Cyprus SonyLIV Sep 28 12:15am Greece vs Northern Ireland SonyLIV Sep 28 12:15am Albania vs Iceland SonyLIV

*All UEFA Nations League matches can be streamed online on SonyLIV/JioTV.

Key Nations League matches this week

Here is more information and all your need to know about the main events that take centre stage this week.

September 26

England vs Germany

Hungary vs Italy

September 27

Portugal vs Spain

Ukraine vs Scotland

