How to watch UEFA Europa League in India: TV, live stream, fixtures - Omonia vs Man Utd, Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt & more

Anselm Noronha|
20220906 Europa League trophyGetty Images
UEFA Europa LeagueManchester UnitedArsenalRoma

GOAL tells you how to catch all the action of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League

The 2022-23 UEFA Europa League moves into Matchday 3 as Manchester United head to Cyprus to take on Omonia Nicosia, with Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt and Roma against Real Betis.

United won the 2016-17 Europa League and reached the 2021 final to Villarreal. Arsenal finished runners-up behind Chelsea in the 2018-19 season, while Jose Mourinho's AS Roma won the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League last season.

Here's how to catch all the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League action in India: 

Where to watch or stream the 2022-23 Europa League from India?

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (Sony & Ten Channels) has the rights to show Europa League matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications SonyLIV app and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

2022-23 UEFA Europa League fixtures

Matchday 3

Date

Time (IST)

Match

TV channel/stream*

Oct 6

10:15pm

Omonia vs Man Utd

Sony Ten 2 SD & HD

Oct 6

10:15pm

SK Sturm Graz vs Lazio

Sony Ten 1 SD & HD

Oct 6

10:15pm

Monaco vs Trabzonspor

Sony Six SD & HD

Oct 6

10:15pm

FC Zurich vs PSV

SonyLIV

Oct 6

10:15pm

Sheriff vs Real Sociedad

SonyLIV

Oct 6

10:15pm

Crvena zvezda vs Ferencvaros

SonyLIV

Oct 6

10:15pm

HJK vs Ludogorets

SonyLIV

Oct 6

10:15pm

Malmo vs Union Berlin

SonyLIV

Oct 7

12:30am

Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt

Sony Ten 2 SD & HD

Oct 7

12:30am

Roma vs Real Betis

Sony Ten 1 SD & HD

Oct 7

12:30am

Olympiacos vs Qarabag FK

Sony Six SD & HD

Oct 7

12:30am

Midtjylland vs Feyenoord

SonyLIV

Oct 7

12:30am

Rennes vs Dynamo Kyiv

SonyLIV

Oct 7

12:30am

Braga vs Union Saint-Gilloise

SonyLIV

Oct 7

12:30am

Fenerbahce vs AEK Larnaca

SonyLIV

Oct 7

12:30am

SC Freiburg vs Nantes

SonyLIV

*All UEFA Europa League matches can be streamed online on SonyLIV/JioTV.

Key Europa League matches this week

Here is more information and all your need to know about the main events that take centre stage this week.

October 6

  • Omonia vs Man Utd
  • Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt
  • Roma vs Real Betis

Related links

Editors' Picks