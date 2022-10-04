How to watch UEFA Europa League in India: TV, live stream, fixtures - Omonia vs Man Utd, Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt & more

GOAL tells you how to catch all the action of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League

The 2022-23 UEFA Europa League moves into Matchday 3 as Manchester United head to Cyprus to take on Omonia Nicosia, with Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt and Roma against Real Betis.

United won the 2016-17 Europa League and reached the 2021 final to Villarreal. Arsenal finished runners-up behind Chelsea in the 2018-19 season, while Jose Mourinho's AS Roma won the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League last season.

Here's how to catch all the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League action in India:

Where to watch or stream the 2022-23 Europa League from India?

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (Sony & Ten Channels) has the rights to show Europa League matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications SonyLIV app and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

2022-23 UEFA Europa League fixtures

Matchday 3

Date Time (IST) Match TV channel/stream* Oct 6 10:15pm Omonia vs Man Utd Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Oct 6 10:15pm SK Sturm Graz vs Lazio Sony Ten 1 SD & HD Oct 6 10:15pm Monaco vs Trabzonspor Sony Six SD & HD Oct 6 10:15pm FC Zurich vs PSV SonyLIV Oct 6 10:15pm Sheriff vs Real Sociedad SonyLIV Oct 6 10:15pm Crvena zvezda vs Ferencvaros SonyLIV Oct 6 10:15pm HJK vs Ludogorets SonyLIV Oct 6 10:15pm Malmo vs Union Berlin SonyLIV Oct 7 12:30am Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Oct 7 12:30am Roma vs Real Betis Sony Ten 1 SD & HD Oct 7 12:30am Olympiacos vs Qarabag FK Sony Six SD & HD Oct 7 12:30am Midtjylland vs Feyenoord SonyLIV Oct 7 12:30am Rennes vs Dynamo Kyiv SonyLIV Oct 7 12:30am Braga vs Union Saint-Gilloise SonyLIV Oct 7 12:30am Fenerbahce vs AEK Larnaca SonyLIV Oct 7 12:30am SC Freiburg vs Nantes SonyLIV

*All UEFA Europa League matches can be streamed online on SonyLIV/JioTV.

Key Europa League matches this week

Here is more information and all your need to know about the main events that take centre stage this week.

October 6

Omonia vs Man Utd

Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt

Roma vs Real Betis

