How to watch UEFA Europa League in India: TV, live stream, fixtures - Omonia vs Man Utd, Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt & more

The 2022-23 UEFA Europa League moves into Matchday 3 as Manchester United head to Cyprus to take on Omonia Nicosia, with Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt and Roma against Real Betis.
United won the 2016-17 Europa League and reached the 2021 final to Villarreal. Arsenal finished runners-up behind Chelsea in the 2018-19 season, while Jose Mourinho's AS Roma won the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League last season.
Here's how to catch all the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League action in India:
Where to watch or stream the 2022-23 Europa League from India?
The Sony Pictures Sports Network (Sony & Ten Channels) has the rights to show Europa League matches in India.
Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications SonyLIV app and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.
2022-23 UEFA Europa League fixtures
Matchday 3
Date
Time (IST)
Match
TV channel/stream*
Oct 6
10:15pm
Omonia vs Man Utd
Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
Oct 6
10:15pm
SK Sturm Graz vs Lazio
Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
Oct 6
10:15pm
Monaco vs Trabzonspor
Sony Six SD & HD
Oct 6
10:15pm
FC Zurich vs PSV
SonyLIV
Oct 6
10:15pm
Sheriff vs Real Sociedad
SonyLIV
Oct 6
10:15pm
Crvena zvezda vs Ferencvaros
SonyLIV
Oct 6
10:15pm
HJK vs Ludogorets
SonyLIV
Oct 6
10:15pm
Malmo vs Union Berlin
SonyLIV
Oct 7
12:30am
Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt
Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
Oct 7
12:30am
Roma vs Real Betis
Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
Oct 7
12:30am
Olympiacos vs Qarabag FK
Sony Six SD & HD
Oct 7
12:30am
Midtjylland vs Feyenoord
SonyLIV
Oct 7
12:30am
Rennes vs Dynamo Kyiv
SonyLIV
Oct 7
12:30am
Braga vs Union Saint-Gilloise
SonyLIV
Oct 7
12:30am
Fenerbahce vs AEK Larnaca
SonyLIV
Oct 7
12:30am
SC Freiburg vs Nantes
SonyLIV
*All UEFA Europa League matches can be streamed online on SonyLIV/JioTV.
Key Europa League matches this week
Here is more information and all your need to know about the main events that take centre stage this week.
October 6
- Omonia vs Man Utd
- Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt
- Roma vs Real Betis