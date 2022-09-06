How to watch UEFA Champions League in India: TV, live stream, fixtures - PSG vs Juventus, Celtic vs Real Madrid & more

The UEFA Champions League trophy is displayed in the draw room Getty Images
Goal tells you how to catch all the action of the UEFA Champions league

The UEFA Champions League is back as former champions Chelsea kick off proceedings on Tuesday against Dinamo Zagreb.

Later in the night, Lionel Messi will be in action as Paris Saint-Germain face Juventus and Manchester City take on Sevilla.

Reigning champions Real Madrid begin their title defending campaign against Celtic.

Here's how to catch all the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League action in India: 

Where to watch or stream the 2022-23 Champions League from India?

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (Sony and Ten Channels) has the rights to show Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications SonyLIV app and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

2022-23 UEFA Champions League fixtures

Matchday 1

Date

Time (IST)

Match

TV channel/stream*

Sep 6

10:15pm

Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea

SONY TEN 1 SD & SONY TEN 1 HD

Sep 6

10:15pm

Dortmund vs Copenhagen

SONY SIX SD & SONY SIX HD

Sep 7

12:30am

Benfica vs Maccabi Haifa

SonyLIV

Sep 7

12:30am

Sevilla vs Manchester City

SONY SIX SD & SONY SIX HD

Sep 7

12:30am

RB Salzburg vs AC Milan

SonyLIV

Sep 7

12:30am

Celtic vs Real Madrid

SonyLIV

Sep 7

12:30am

RB Leipzig vs Shakhtar Donetsk

SonyLIV

Sep 7

12:30am

PSG vs Juventus

SONY TEN 1 SD & SONY TEN 1 HD

Sep 7

10:15pm

Ajax vs Rangers

SONY TEN 1 SD & SONY TEN 1 HD

Sep 7

10:15pm

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Sporting

SONY SIX SD & SONY SIX HD

Sep 8

12:30am

Inter vs Bayern

SONY TEN 1 SD & SONY TEN 1 HD

Sep 8

12:30am

Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen

SonyLIV

Sep 8

12:30am

Napoli vs Liverpool

SONY SIX SD & SONY SIX HD

Sep 8

12:30am

Atletico Madrid vs Porto

SonyLIV

Sep 8

12:30am

Tottenham vs Marseille

SonyLIV

Sep 8

12:30am

Club Brugge vs Leverkusen

SonyLIV

*All Champions League matches may be streamed online on SonyLIV/JioTV.

Key Champions League matches this week

Here is a handy breakdown of the main match dates this week.

September 6

  • Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea
  • Sevilla vs Man City
  • Celtic vs Real Madrid
  • PSG vs Juventus

September 7

  • Inter vs Bayern
  • Napoli vs Liverpool
  • Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen

