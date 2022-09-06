How to watch UEFA Champions League in India: TV, live stream, fixtures - PSG vs Juventus, Celtic vs Real Madrid & more

Goal tells you how to catch all the action of the UEFA Champions league

The UEFA Champions League is back as former champions Chelsea kick off proceedings on Tuesday against Dinamo Zagreb.

Later in the night, Lionel Messi will be in action as Paris Saint-Germain face Juventus and Manchester City take on Sevilla.

Reigning champions Real Madrid begin their title defending campaign against Celtic.

Here's how to catch all the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League action in India:

Where to watch or stream the 2022-23 Champions League from India?

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (Sony and Ten Channels) has the rights to show Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications SonyLIV app and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

2022-23 UEFA Champions League fixtures

Matchday 1

Date Time (IST) Match TV channel/stream* Sep 6 10:15pm Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea SONY TEN 1 SD & SONY TEN 1 HD Sep 6 10:15pm Dortmund vs Copenhagen SONY SIX SD & SONY SIX HD Sep 7 12:30am Benfica vs Maccabi Haifa SonyLIV Sep 7 12:30am Sevilla vs Manchester City SONY SIX SD & SONY SIX HD Sep 7 12:30am RB Salzburg vs AC Milan SonyLIV Sep 7 12:30am Celtic vs Real Madrid SonyLIV Sep 7 12:30am RB Leipzig vs Shakhtar Donetsk SonyLIV Sep 7 12:30am PSG vs Juventus SONY TEN 1 SD & SONY TEN 1 HD Sep 7 10:15pm Ajax vs Rangers SONY TEN 1 SD & SONY TEN 1 HD Sep 7 10:15pm Eintracht Frankfurt vs Sporting SONY SIX SD & SONY SIX HD Sep 8 12:30am Inter vs Bayern SONY TEN 1 SD & SONY TEN 1 HD Sep 8 12:30am Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen SonyLIV Sep 8 12:30am Napoli vs Liverpool SONY SIX SD & SONY SIX HD Sep 8 12:30am Atletico Madrid vs Porto SonyLIV Sep 8 12:30am Tottenham vs Marseille SonyLIV Sep 8 12:30am Club Brugge vs Leverkusen SonyLIV

*All Champions League matches may be streamed online on SonyLIV/JioTV.

Key Champions League matches this week

Here is a handy breakdown of the main match dates this week.

September 6

Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea

Sevilla vs Man City

Celtic vs Real Madrid

PSG vs Juventus

September 7

Inter vs Bayern

Napoli vs Liverpool

Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen

