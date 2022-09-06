How to watch UEFA Champions League in India: TV, live stream, fixtures - PSG vs Juventus, Celtic vs Real Madrid & more

The UEFA Champions League is back as former champions Chelsea kick off proceedings on Tuesday against Dinamo Zagreb.
Later in the night, Lionel Messi will be in action as Paris Saint-Germain face Juventus and Manchester City take on Sevilla.
Reigning champions Real Madrid begin their title defending campaign against Celtic.
Here's how to catch all the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League action in India:
Where to watch or stream the 2022-23 Champions League from India?
The Sony Pictures Sports Network (Sony and Ten Channels) has the rights to show Champions League matches in India.
Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications SonyLIV app and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.
2022-23 UEFA Champions League fixtures
Matchday 1
Date
Time (IST)
Match
TV channel/stream*
Sep 6
10:15pm
Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea
SONY TEN 1 SD & SONY TEN 1 HD
Sep 6
10:15pm
Dortmund vs Copenhagen
SONY SIX SD & SONY SIX HD
Sep 7
12:30am
Benfica vs Maccabi Haifa
SonyLIV
Sep 7
12:30am
Sevilla vs Manchester City
SONY SIX SD & SONY SIX HD
Sep 7
12:30am
RB Salzburg vs AC Milan
SonyLIV
Sep 7
12:30am
Celtic vs Real Madrid
SonyLIV
Sep 7
12:30am
RB Leipzig vs Shakhtar Donetsk
SonyLIV
Sep 7
12:30am
PSG vs Juventus
SONY TEN 1 SD & SONY TEN 1 HD
Sep 7
10:15pm
Ajax vs Rangers
SONY TEN 1 SD & SONY TEN 1 HD
Sep 7
10:15pm
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Sporting
SONY SIX SD & SONY SIX HD
Sep 8
12:30am
Inter vs Bayern
SONY TEN 1 SD & SONY TEN 1 HD
Sep 8
12:30am
Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen
SonyLIV
Sep 8
12:30am
Napoli vs Liverpool
SONY SIX SD & SONY SIX HD
Sep 8
12:30am
Atletico Madrid vs Porto
SonyLIV
Sep 8
12:30am
Tottenham vs Marseille
SonyLIV
Sep 8
12:30am
Club Brugge vs Leverkusen
SonyLIV
*All Champions League matches may be streamed online on SonyLIV/JioTV.
Key Champions League matches this week
Here is a handy breakdown of the main match dates this week.
September 6
- Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea
- Sevilla vs Man City
- Celtic vs Real Madrid
- PSG vs Juventus
September 7
- Inter vs Bayern
- Napoli vs Liverpool
- Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen