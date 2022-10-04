How to watch UEFA Champions League in India: TV, live stream, fixtures - Inter vs Barcelona, Liverpool vs Rangers & more

GOAL tells you how to catch all the action of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League enters Matchday 3 with Bayern Munich among those eyeing eyeing their third straight win as the host Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, Barcelona take on Inter while Liverpool welcome Rangers to Anfield.

The matchday gets interesting with games like Chelsea vs AC Milan and Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday, while Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain make the trip to Benfica and Manchester City play Copenhagen.

Here's how to catch all the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League action in India:

Where to watch or stream the 2022-23 Champions League from India?

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (Sony and Ten Channels) has the rights to show Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications SonyLIV app and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

2022-23 UEFA Champions League fixtures

Matchday 3

Date Time (IST) Match TV channel/stream* Oct 4 10:15pm Bayern vs Viktoria Plzen Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Oct 4 10:15pm Marseille vs Sporting CP SonyLIV Oct 5 12:30am Liverpool vs Rangers Sony Ten 1 SD & HD Oct 5 12:30am Inter vs Barcelona Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Oct 5 12:30am Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Sony Ten 3 SD & HD Oct 5 12:30am Porto vs Leverkusen Sony Six SD & HD Oct 5 12:30am Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid SonyLIV Oct 5 12:30am Ajax vs Napoli SonyLIV Oct 5 10:15pm RB Leipzig vs Celtic Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Oct 5 10:15pm RB Salzburg vs Dinamo Zagreb SonyLIV Oct 6 12:30am Chelsea vs AC Milan Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Oct 6 12:30am Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk Sony Ten 3 SD & HD Oct 6 12:30am Benfica vs PSG Sony Six SD & HD Oct 6 12:30am Man City vs Copenhagen Sony Ten 1 SD & HD Oct 6 12:30am Seville vs Dortmund SonyLIV Oct 6 12:30am Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa SonyLIV

*All UEFA Champions League matches can be streamed online on SonyLIV/JioTV.

Key Champions League matches this week

Here is more information and all your need to know about the main events that take centre stage this week.

October 4

October 5

R B Leipzig vs Celtic

Chelsea vs AC Milan

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Benfica vs PSG

Man City vs Copenhagen

