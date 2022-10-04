How to watch UEFA Champions League in India: TV, live stream, fixtures - Inter vs Barcelona, Liverpool vs Rangers & more

GOAL tells you how to catch all the action of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League enters Matchday 3 with Bayern Munich among those eyeing eyeing their third straight win as the host Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, Barcelona take on Inter while Liverpool welcome Rangers to Anfield.

The matchday gets interesting with games like Chelsea vs AC Milan and Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday, while Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain make the trip to Benfica and Manchester City play Copenhagen.

Here's how to catch all the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League action in India: 

Where to watch or stream the 2022-23 Champions League from India?

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (Sony and Ten Channels) has the rights to show Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications SonyLIV app and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

2022-23 UEFA Champions League fixtures

Matchday 3

Date

Time (IST)

Match

TV channel/stream*

Oct 4

10:15pm

Bayern vs Viktoria Plzen

Sony Ten 2 SD & HD

Oct 4

10:15pm

Marseille vs Sporting CP

SonyLIV

Oct 5

12:30am

Liverpool vs Rangers

Sony Ten 1 SD & HD

Oct 5

12:30am

Inter vs Barcelona

Sony Ten 2 SD & HD

Oct 5

12:30am

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham

Sony Ten 3 SD & HD

Oct 5

12:30am

Porto vs Leverkusen

Sony Six SD & HD

Oct 5

12:30am

Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid

SonyLIV

Oct 5

12:30am

Ajax vs Napoli

SonyLIV

Oct 5

10:15pm

RB Leipzig vs Celtic

Sony Ten 2 SD & HD

Oct 5

10:15pm

RB Salzburg vs Dinamo Zagreb

SonyLIV

Oct 6

12:30am

Chelsea vs AC Milan

Sony Ten 2 SD & HD

Oct 6

12:30am

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Sony Ten 3 SD & HD

Oct 6

12:30am

Benfica vs PSG

Sony Six SD & HD

Oct 6

12:30am

Man City vs Copenhagen

Sony Ten 1 SD & HD

Oct 6

12:30am

Seville vs Dortmund

SonyLIV

Oct 6

12:30am

Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa

SonyLIV

*All UEFA Champions League matches can be streamed online on SonyLIV/JioTV.

Key Champions League matches this week

Here is more information and all your need to know about the main events that take centre stage this week.

October 4

October 5

  • RB Leipzig vs Celtic
  • Chelsea vs AC Milan
  • Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk
  • Benfica vs PSG
  • Man City vs Copenhagen

