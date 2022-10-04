How to watch UEFA Champions League in India: TV, live stream, fixtures - Inter vs Barcelona, Liverpool vs Rangers & more

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League enters Matchday 3 with Bayern Munich among those eyeing eyeing their third straight win as the host Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday.
Also on Tuesday, Barcelona take on Inter while Liverpool welcome Rangers to Anfield.
The matchday gets interesting with games like Chelsea vs AC Milan and Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday, while Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain make the trip to Benfica and Manchester City play Copenhagen.
Here's how to catch all the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League action in India:
Where to watch or stream the 2022-23 Champions League from India?
The Sony Pictures Sports Network (Sony and Ten Channels) has the rights to show Champions League matches in India.
Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications SonyLIV app and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.
2022-23 UEFA Champions League fixtures
Matchday 3
Date
Time (IST)
Match
TV channel/stream*
Oct 4
10:15pm
Bayern vs Viktoria Plzen
Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
Oct 4
10:15pm
Marseille vs Sporting CP
SonyLIV
Oct 5
12:30am
Liverpool vs Rangers
Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
Oct 5
12:30am
Inter vs Barcelona
Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
Oct 5
12:30am
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham
Sony Ten 3 SD & HD
Oct 5
12:30am
Porto vs Leverkusen
Sony Six SD & HD
Oct 5
12:30am
Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid
SonyLIV
Oct 5
12:30am
Ajax vs Napoli
SonyLIV
Oct 5
10:15pm
RB Leipzig vs Celtic
Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
Oct 5
10:15pm
RB Salzburg vs Dinamo Zagreb
SonyLIV
Oct 6
12:30am
Chelsea vs AC Milan
Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
Oct 6
12:30am
Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Sony Ten 3 SD & HD
Oct 6
12:30am
Benfica vs PSG
Sony Six SD & HD
Oct 6
12:30am
Man City vs Copenhagen
Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
Oct 6
12:30am
Seville vs Dortmund
SonyLIV
Oct 6
12:30am
Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa
SonyLIV
*All UEFA Champions League matches can be streamed online on SonyLIV/JioTV.
Key Champions League matches this week
Here is more information and all your need to know about the main events that take centre stage this week.
October 4
- Bayern vs Viktoria Plzen
- Liverpool vs Rangers
- Inter vs Barcelona
- Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham
- Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid
October 5
- RB Leipzig vs Celtic
- Chelsea vs AC Milan
- Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk
- Benfica vs PSG
- Man City vs Copenhagen