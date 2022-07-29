How to watch Udinese vs Chelsea from India - TV channel, live stream & team news

The Blues head back home after their trip to Udine...

Chelsea are set to conclude their set of pre-season club friendly games after taking on Udinese at the Stadio Friuli in Udine, on Friday.

Fresh from a 4-0 beating at the hands of Arsenal in the Florida Cup final in United States, Thomas Tuchel's men will have one more chance to test their match readiness before playing their first Premier League game at Everton.

Here's how you can watch the club friendly between Udinese and Chelsea from India.

What time does Udinese vs Chelsea start?

Game Udinese vs Chelsea Date Saturday, July 30 Time 12:30am IST

How to watch Udinese vs Chelsea on TV & live stream in India?

Fans in India can watch the match live on The 5th Stand app and website.

TV channel (English) Online streaming NA The 5th Stand

Udinese vs Chelsea: Team news

Udinese boss Andrea Sottil will look to explore the opportunities to his full squad, including the likes of new signings Beto and Isaac Success who haven't gathered quite as many minutes yet.

Chelsea will be boosted by the availability of N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek who weren't able to travel to North America due to their COVID-19 vaccination status.

While Kepa Arrizabalaga and Ross Barkley are doubtful on the grounds of fitness, Kalidou Koulibaly may earn his first start. Ben Chilwell may also be included in the XI after being rested against Arsenal.

