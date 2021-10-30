Manchester United will be looking to put their recent Premier League woes behind when they take on Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, on Saturday.

After being outclassed 4-2 by Leicester City, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has the water running up to his neck following the 5-0 humiliation against Liverpool last weekend.

Having lost four of their last six league games, Tottenham are not enjoying a good run under Nuno Espirito Santo either, but have run out 3-1 winners against United at home last season.

Here's how to watch Tottenham vs Manchester United in the 2021-22 Premier League from India.

What time does the Premier League game between Tottenham and Man Utd start?

Game Tottenham vs Manchester United Date Saturday, October 30 Time 10pm IST

How to watch Tottenham vs Manchester United on TV & live stream in India?

Thenetwork (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

In addition to the English Broadcast on Star Sports Select, regional feeds in Bangla and Malayalam will be made available for key weekend matches on Star Sports 3 (geo-tagged for West Bengal and Kerala) and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Bangla and Malayalam TV channels Bengali TV channels Star Sports 3 Star Sports 1 Bangla

Tottenham vs Manchester United: Team news & key stats

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham manager Nuno will continue with the same XI he used in the last three Premier League games, while it was noticeable that he left Harry Winks and Dele Alli out of the squad for the Carabao Cup outing against Burnley on Wednesday.

For United, Raphael Varane looks fit for a return, and so is his French compatriot in Antony Martial looking to rake up some minutes. It was an unchanged XI in the 5-0 hammering at the hands of Liverpool but changes are expected, especially with Paul Pogba being handed a three-match ban.

Key Stats:

Tottenham have lost more Premier League games against Manchester United than they have versus any other side in the competition (36).



Manchester United have lost three of their last four Premier League matches (D1), as many as in their previous 37 league games (W23 D11). The Red Devils have not lost three Premier League games in a row since December 2015 under Louis van Gaal.



Nuno Espírito Santo has lost four of his first nine Premier League matches as Spurs manager (W5) – the only manager to lose more than four of his first 10 Premier League games in charge of Tottenham was Christian Gross in 1997-98, who lost five.



Tottenham’s Son Heung-min had a hand in four goals in his two games against Manchester United last season (3 goals, 1assist), having failed to register a single goal involvement in his first eight appearances against the Red Devils.



After netting three goals in his first two Premier League appearances for Man Utd this season, Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t scored in any of his last four league matches, his worst run since November 2017 for Real Madrid (also four in a row). He hasn’t gone five in a row without a goal since a run of nine for the Red Devils between November 2008 and January 2009.

