Liverpool travel to North London to take on Tottenham in an exciting Premier League fixture on Sunday. The Reds are looking to record their ninth consecutive win in all competitions.

Although Tottenham have been resurgent to an extent under Antonio Conte, they have not been part of competitive action for two weeks as their last three games were cancelled due to a Covid-19 outbreak among the first team squad.

Meanwhile, the Merseyside outfit are in impeccable form and won each of their last seven meetings with Spurs in all competitions.

Here's how to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool in the 2021-22 Premier League from India.

What time does Tottenham vs Liverpool start?

Game Tottenham vs Liverpool Date Sunday, December 19 Time 10pm IST

How to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool on TV & live stream in India?

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

In addition to the English Broadcast on Star Sports Select, regional feeds in Bangla and Malayalam will be made available for key weekend matches on Star Sports 3 (geo-tagged for West Bengal and Kerala) and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Bangla and Malayalam TV channels Bengali TV channels Star Sports 3 Star Sports 1 Bangla

Tottenham vs Liverpool: Team news & key stats

Like many teams in the Premier League, Spurs' squad has been seriously affected by an outbreak of coronavirus and they could be missing as many as six players this weekend.

Article continues below

Giovanni Lo Celso and Sergio Reguilon could both, however, provide timely boosts by returning from their respective injuries.

Liverpool are still likely to be without the missing trio of Virgil Van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones, with coronavirus also affecting the Reds' squad.

Key Stats:

None of Tottenham’s last 18 home league games have finished level, with Spurs winning 12 and losing six. Including a current run, they’ve had three streaks of three consecutive wins in that time, last winning four on the trot in June/July 2020.

Liverpool have scored in each of their last 26 away games in all competitions, their longest such run in their history.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte’s four Premier League meetings with Liverpool have seen him win once, draw twice and lose once. The Italian’s first ever defeat in the competition was in a home game against Liverpool, with his Chelsea side losing 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in September 2016.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has either scored or assisted in his last 15 Premier League games – another goal involvement here will set a new record in the competition.

Divock Origi has scored five goals in his last six away games for Liverpool in all competitions, more than he had in his previous 40 on the road for the Reds (4).

Further reading: