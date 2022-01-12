Tottenham are burdened with the task of overcoming their first-leg deficit as they host Chelsea at the Tottenham Stadium in the return tie of the EFL Cup semi-finals on Wednesday.

Antonio Conte's men suffered a 2-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge where Kai Havertz's strike was aided with an own goal from Ben Davies.

Here's how to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea in the 2021-22 Carabao Cup from India.

What time does the Carabao Cup game between Tottenham and Chelsea start?

Game Tottenham vs Chelsea Date Thursday, January 13 Time 1:15am IST

How to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea on TV & live stream in India?

Viacom18 Media have the rights to broadcast the Carabao Cup tournament in India.

MTV, the flagship channel of Viacom18, will air Carabao Cup matches exclusively.

The Carabao Cup will also be available for streaming through Voot Select and JioTV.

TV channels (English) Online streaming NA Voot Select, JioTV

Tottenham vs Chelsea: Team news & key stats

The hosts will not enjoy the services of injured duo Cristian Romero and Son Heung-Min, while Steven Bergwijn may be counted out as he is due for a move away from the club.

Chelsea goalkeeper Eduoard Mendy is out on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations; Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah and Ben Chilwell out injured, and Cesar Azpilicueta doubtful.

Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante will face late fitness tests after spending time on the sidelines following positive COVID-19 tests.

Key Stats:

Tottenham are looking to become just the second team to reach the League Cup final having lost the semi-final first leg by more than one goal, after Aston Villa in the 1993-94 campaign.

In all competitions, Chelsea have progressed from each of their last 13 two-legged ties when winning the first leg, since going out to Liverpool in the 2006-07 Champions League semi-final. When winning by more than one goal, the Blues have been eliminated just once – against Barcelona in the 1999-00 Champions League quarter-final (3-1 home, 1-5 away).

Tottenham striker Harry Kane scored six goals in his first 12 meetings with Chelsea in all competitions but has failed to find the net in any of his last six against the Blues. The England captain had just one shot, and no touches in the opposition box in the first leg.

Chelsea’s Kai Havertz has scored in all three of his EFL Cup appearances, netting five goals in total. He could become the first Chelsea player to score in both legs of a League Cup semi-final tie since Mark Hughes against Arsenal in 1997-98.

Having reached the FA Cup and Champions League finals last season, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is looking to become only the eighth different manager to lead an English team to the final of both major domestic competitions, and the European Cup/Champions League. The others were Bob Paisley, Brian Clough, Alex Ferguson, Rafael Benítez, Arsène Wenger, Avram Grant and Pep Guardiola.

