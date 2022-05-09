Arsenal travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to take on Tottenham in Thursday's North London derby in the Premier League.

Antonio Conte's side did leaders Manchester City a favour by virtue of holding Liverpool to a 1-1 draw while Arsenal helped themselves with a 2-1 win over Leeds United to strengthen their stand in the top four.

As such, this clash will be a great opportunity for Spurs to close the gap on Arsenal.

Here's how to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal in the 2021-22 Premier League from India.

What time does Tottenham vs Arsenal start?

Game Tottenham vs Arsenal Date Friday, May 13 Time 12:15am IST

How to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal on TV & live stream in India

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Star Sports TBC Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Tottenham vs Arsenal: Team news & key stats

For Arsenal, Ben White is likely to be fit for the Tottenham game. Meanwhile, Kieran Tierney is out of the season and Thomas Partey is recovering from an injury and is doubtful that he'll play a part against Tottenham.

For Spurs, Japhet Tanganga and Oliver Skipp are out for the season. There are doubts on the participation of Sergio Reguilon and Matt Doherty.

Key Stats:

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last seven home league games against Arsenal (W5 D2), their longest such run against their north London rivals since a run of nine between 1960 and 1968.

Following their 3-1 victory at the Emirates in September, Arsenal are looking to complete their first league double over Tottenham since the 2013-14 campaign.

Tottenham are unbeaten in all eight of their Premier League games under Antonio Conte, the best unbeaten start for a Spurs manager in their league history (W5 D3). The last manager whose first league defeat with Spurs came in a north London derby was Ossie Ardiles, who fell to a 1-0 home loss to Arsenal in August 1993.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is the top scorer in north London derby history in all competitions, netting 11 goals in his 16 games for Spurs against Arsenal. However, he’s not scored in either of his last two appearances against the Gunners, his longest drought against them in his career.

Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka were both on the scoresheet for Arsenal in their 3-1 victory against Spurs in the reverse fixture. The last Englishman to score for the Gunners in both home and away fixtures against Spurs in a single season was Ian Wright in 1993-94.

