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World Cup Qualification UEFA
team-logoUkraine
Estadi Ciutat de Valencia
team-logoSweden
BYPASS GEO-RESTRICTIONS
Celine Abrahams

How to watch today's Ukraine vs Sweden World Cup Qualification UEFA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Ukraine vs Sweden
Ukraine
Sweden
World Cup Qualification UEFA

How to watch the World Cup Qualification UEFA match between Ukraine and Sweden, as well as kick-off time and team news

Ukraine and Sweden are gearing up for a World Cup qualification play-off semi-final that feels destined to be tense and full of drama.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Ukraine vs Sweden as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAFubo
UKAmazon Prime Video UK
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaFubo Canada
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

How to watch Ukraine vs Sweden with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bypass geo-restrictions with ExpressVPN!Sign up now

Ukraine vs Sweden kick-off time

crest
World Cup Qualification UEFA - 2nd Round
Estadi Ciutat de Valencia

Ukraine vs Sweden kicks off on 26 Mar at 14:45 EST and 19:45 GMT.

Match preview

Ukraine head into this semi-final with a lift in confidence after finishing second in their qualifying group, collecting ten points from three wins, a draw, and two defeats, and closing strong with three victories in their last four games - including a 2-0 win over Iceland that showed their sharpness under pressure.

FBL-WC-2026-PLAYOFF-DRAWGetty Images

Meanwhile, Sweden arrive by way of the Nations League after a rough qualifying run that brought just two points, a coaching change from Jon Dahl Tomasson to Graham Potter, and plenty of questions about how quickly Potter can stamp his structured style on a team still in transition.

Key stats & injury news

Ukraine will be missing Ruslan Malinovskyi and Yukhym Konoplia through suspension, while injuries sideline Artem Dovbyk and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-LIVERPOOLGetty Images

Sweden also have problems, with Alexander Isak, Emil Krafth, Viktor Johansson, and Dejan Kulusevski unavailable, and history doesn’t favour them either - Ukraine have come out on top in four of the five previous meetings.

Team news & squads

Ukraine vs Sweden Probable lineups

UkraineHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestSWE
12
A. Trubin
16
V. Mykolenko
13
I. Zabarnyi
4
O. Svatok
2
O. Tymchyk
18
Y. Yarmoliuk
10
M. Shaparenko
6
I. Kaliuzhnyi
7
V. Vanat
15
V. Tsigankov
20
O. Zubkov
23
K. Nordfeldt
4
I. Hien
5
G. Gudmundsson
2
G. Lagerbielke
3
Victor Lindelof
20
H. Larsson
14
R. Bardghji
7
B. Nygren
11
A. Elanga
18
Y. Ayari
17
V. Gyoekeres

4-2-3-1

SWEAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Rebrov

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • G. Potter

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

UKR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

SWE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/10
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

UKR

Last 5 matches

SWE

4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

5

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ukraine vs Sweden today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN

  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Bypass georestrictions with a VPNGet Express!

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