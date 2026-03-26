Ukraine and Sweden are gearing up for a World Cup qualification play-off semi-final that feels destined to be tense and full of drama.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Ukraine vs Sweden as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Ukraine vs Sweden with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Ukraine vs Sweden kick-off time

World Cup Qualification UEFA - 2nd Round Estadi Ciutat de Valencia

Ukraine vs Sweden kicks off on 26 Mar at 14:45 EST and 19:45 GMT.

Match preview

Ukraine head into this semi-final with a lift in confidence after finishing second in their qualifying group, collecting ten points from three wins, a draw, and two defeats, and closing strong with three victories in their last four games - including a 2-0 win over Iceland that showed their sharpness under pressure.

Getty Images

Meanwhile, Sweden arrive by way of the Nations League after a rough qualifying run that brought just two points, a coaching change from Jon Dahl Tomasson to Graham Potter, and plenty of questions about how quickly Potter can stamp his structured style on a team still in transition.

Key stats & injury news

Ukraine will be missing Ruslan Malinovskyi and Yukhym Konoplia through suspension, while injuries sideline Artem Dovbyk and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Getty Images

Sweden also have problems, with Alexander Isak, Emil Krafth, Viktor Johansson, and Dejan Kulusevski unavailable, and history doesn’t favour them either - Ukraine have come out on top in four of the five previous meetings.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 8 R. Malinovsky

2 Y. Konoplya Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ukraine vs Sweden today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: