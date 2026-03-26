Poland are aiming to book a third straight World Cup appearance as they face Albania in Warsaw in their semi-final fixture of the qualifiers play-offs.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Poland vs Albania as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Poland vs Albania with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Poland vs Albania kick-off time

World Cup Qualification UEFA - 2nd Round National Stadium, Warsaw

Poland vs Albania kicks off on 26 Mar at 14:45 EST and 19:45 GMT.

Match preview

Poland will have the home crowd behind them as they continue their push for World Cup qualification. They showed plenty of quality in the group stage, even if it wasn’t enough to finish top, and now have a clear chance to move closer to the finals.

Albania, meanwhile, produced some solid moments during qualifying but ultimately fell short. Facing Poland away from home makes this a tough assignment, and the Kuqezinjtë will need to dig deep to stay in the fight.

Players to watch

Getty Images

Poland will lean on Robert Lewandowski’s presence up front, with the FC Barcelona striker expected to be a constant danger for Albania’s defence. His leadership and eye for goal make him central to their push for a World Cup spot.

For Albania, Myrto Uzuni is the player to watch. The 30‑year‑old has only found the net once in this qualifying campaign, but his role in the attack remains vital. He’ll be looking to raise his level and give the Kuqezinjtë a fighting chance against the White Eagles.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 21 N. Zalewski Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Poland vs Albania today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: