Borussia Dortmund head into the weekend in strong form, having put together four straight wins in the Bundesliga. They’ll be looking to extend that streak to five when Bayer Leverkusen visit Signal Iduna Park.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen with VPN

Here is where to find English language live streams of Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga Signal Iduna Park

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen kicks off on 11 Apr at 09:30 EST and 14:30 GMT.

Match preview

Borussia Dortmund have looked a different side since Niko Kovac took charge, and the improvement has them on the verge of securing Champions League qualification -something they could even wrap up this weekend. Their form has been strong, with last week’s 2-0 win away at Stuttgart making it four Bundesliga victories in a row.

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On the other side, Kasper Hjulmand is guiding a talented Bayer Leverkusen squad that many expect to peak in the coming seasons. They’re still in the hunt for a top‑four finish with six matches left, though consistency has been a problem. That said, they showed what they’re capable of in their last outing, putting six past Wolfsburg in a wild 6-3 win at the BayArena.

It sets up an intriguing clash: Dortmund riding momentum under Kovac, and Leverkusen looking to prove they can match that level when it matters.

Key stats & injury news

Dortmund will be missing Felix Nmecha, who’s out with a torn lateral knee ligament, and Karim Adeyemi – serving suspension after accumulation of yellow cards.

Leverkusen also have a few injury concerns: Martin Terrier is sidelined with a hamstring problem, Arthur Augusto is dealing with a syndesmotic ligament tear, Jarell Quansah has thigh issues, and Lucas Vazquez is recovering from a calf injury.

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As for the history between these two clubs, they’ve met 110 times before. Dortmund hold the edge with 48 wins, while Leverkusen have claimed 35 victories, making this another chapter in a long and competitive rivalry.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: