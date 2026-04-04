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How to watch today's Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
LaLiga

How to watch the LaLiga match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news

Atletico Madrid host Barcelona at the Metropolitano in one of Spain’s biggest fixtures, with Atletico sitting fourth in La Liga and Barca leading the standings.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAFubo
UKPremier Sports
AustraliabeIN Sports Australia
CanadaTSN+
IndiaFanCode
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiabeIN Sports Malaysia
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bypass geo-restrictions with ExpressVPN!Sign up now

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona kick-off time

crest
LaLiga - LaLiga
Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona kicks off on 4 Apr at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview 

Atletico have a packed schedule coming up - they’ll face Barcelona three times in their next four matches, including a Champions League quarter-final tie that kicks off at Camp Nou next week. They’re also in the Copa del Rey final against Real Sociedad on 18 April, so the next few weeks are huge for Diego Simeone’s side. La Liga, though, isn’t really in play for them anymore. Sitting fourth, they’re 16 points behind leaders Barcelona but comfortably clear of fifth-placed Real Betis, so their focus is firmly on cup competitions.

Real Madrid CF v Atletico de Madrid - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images

That said, they’ll want to avoid a setback this weekend. A poor result against Barcelona could dent confidence heading into Europe, even though Atletico were excellent the last time they hosted the Catalans - winning 4–0 in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final earlier this year before eventually progressing 4–3 on aggregate.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have had the upper hand in recent meetings. They’ve won four of the last five against Atletico, including a 3–1 victory earlier this season, and they haven’t lost away to them in the league since October 2021. Hansi Flick’s team are unbeaten in their last eight matches, most recently edging Rayo Vallecano 1–0, and they sit top of La Liga, four points ahead of Real Madrid. Depending on Madrid’s result against Mallorca earlier in the day, that gap could shrink to one point before kickoff.

Key stats & injury news

Atletico will be without Marcos Llorente and Johnny Cardoso through suspension, while Pablo Barrios is sidelined with a thigh injury. There are also doubts over Jan Oblak (hip), Marc Pubill (rib), Rodrigo Mendoza (ankle), and Alexander Sorloth (head).

FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-RAYO VALLECANOGetty Images

Barcelona have their own issues. Raphinha picked up a hamstring injury with Brazil during the international break and won’t be back until May. Andreas Christensen remains out long term with a knee problem, and Frenkie de Jong is still recovering from a hamstring injury, though he could return for the Champions League tie next week. On the positive side, Eric Garcia is fit to start, and Jules Kounde plus Alejandro Balde are back in training after hamstring layoffs.

Stat-wise, Barcelona have been ruthless in front of goal with 78 scored in La Liga this season. But all four of their league defeats have come away from home, which makes this trip to Atletico a tricky one.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona lineups

Atletico MadridHome team crest

4-4-2

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestBAR
1
J. Musso
23
N. Gonzalez
16
N. Molina
24
R. Le Normand
15
C. Lenglet
20
G. Simeone
11
T. Almada
21
O. Vargas
6
C
Koke
10
A. Baena
7
A. Griezmann
13
J. Garcia
18
G. Martin
2
J. Cancelo
4
C
R. Araujo
5
P. Cubarsi
8
Pedri
14
M. Rashford
16
F. Lopez
24
E. Garcia
10
L. Yamal
20
D. Olmo

4-2-3-1

BARAway team crest

ATM
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Simeone

BAR
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • H. Flick

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

ATM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

BAR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

ATM

Last 5 matches

BAR

1

Win

0

Draws

4

Wins

7

Goals scored

11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN

  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Bypass georestrictions with a VPNGet Express!

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