How to watch today's Al Qadsiah vs Al Nassr FC Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Saudi Pro League - Saudi Pro League Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium

TV channel and live stream options for Al Qadsiah vs Al Nassr are listed below.

Country / Region Broadcaster(s) USA Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV, FOX One Australia 10 India FanCode France DAZN France Germany DAZN Germany, Sportdigital FUSSBALL Middle East Thmanyah South / Sub-Saharan Africa ESPN Africa

If you are travelling outside your home country and cannot access your usual streaming service, a Virtual Private Network can help. A VPN such as ExpressVPN lets you connect to a server in a supported region, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the match live wherever you are.

Al Qadsiah host Al Nassr at the Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium in Khobar in a Saudi Pro League fixture that could have serious title implications. Al Nassr arrive as league leaders, and the pressure on the hosts to contain them is considerable.

Al Nassr are in extraordinary form. The Riyadh club have won 20 consecutive matches across all competitions, and Cristiano Ronaldo scored in their most recent outing, a 2-0 win over Al Ahli on April 29 that pushed them to the brink of a first Saudi Pro League title.

For Al Qadsiah, sitting fourth in the table, this is a chance to play the role of spoilers. They come into the match off a strong 4-0 win over Al Riyadh, though their form across the past five games has been inconsistent.

Ronaldo's pursuit of a maiden Saudi Pro League crown gives this fixture an extra dimension. Reports have also circulated linking Mohamed Salah with a move to Al Nassr, which would only raise the club's profile further heading into next season.

Al Qadsiah will need to be at their sharpest. Their home ground provides a genuine opportunity to disrupt Al Nassr's rhythm, but the visitors have shown little sign of slowing down.

For full details on how to watch Al Qadsiah vs Al Nassr live, including TV channel and live stream options, read on.

How to watch Al Qadsiah vs Al Nassr FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Al Qadsiah have not confirmed any injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture. No probable lineup has been provided, and updates will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Al Nassr are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been provided. Further updates will follow as the club releases information ahead of the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Al Qadsiah have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five Saudi Pro League matches. Their most recent result was an impressive 4-0 victory over Al Riyadh on April 29. They also claimed a 3-2 win over Al Ahli earlier in that run, though a 3-2 defeat to Al-Ettifaq and back-to-back draws against Damac FC and Al Shabab show their inconsistency. Across those five games, Al Qadsiah scored 12 goals and conceded 10.

Al Nassr have won all five of their most recent matches across the Saudi Pro League and AFC Champions League Two. Their last outing was a 2-0 win over Al Ahli on April 29. Before that, they beat Al-Ahli 5-1 in continental competition and put four past Al-Wasl without reply. Al Nassr scored 13 goals and conceded just three across those five fixtures, keeping two clean sheets in the process.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on January 8, 2026, when Al Qadsiah beat Al Nassr 1-2 in a Saudi Pro League fixture at Al Nassr's ground. Before that, Al Qadsiah won 2-1 at home on April 18, 2025, and Al Qadsiah also won 1-2 away at Al Nassr in November 2024. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Al Qadsiah hold the edge with three wins to Al Nassr's one, with one win for Al Nassr coming in November 2020. Al Qadsiah have proved a stubborn opponent for the Riyadh side in recent years.

Standings

In the Saudi Pro League table, Al Nassr sit first while Al Qadsiah are fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Qadsiah vs Al Nassr FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: