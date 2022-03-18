How to watch the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League quarterfinals draw in India?

After an enthralling Round of 16 football fans across the world is bracing up for the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

There have been some notable casualties along the way, with the likes of Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund failing to make it out of their respective groups, and more dreams have been dashed in the last 16.

All of those still chasing down a prestigious European prize are looking to emulate Chelsea’s efforts from 12 months ago, when the Blues emerged victorious against Manchester City in Porto, but when will the next set of fixtures be set in stone? GOAL has all of the information you need right here!

When is the Champions League quarter-final draw?

The draw for the Champions League quarter-finals will take place in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday, March 18 and will get underway at 4:30 pm IST at the House of European Football.

Alongside a draw for the last eight, teams will also learn their paths for the semi-finals – meaning that this will be the last draw for 2021-22.

The draw is totally open at this stage, with there no restrictions in place regarding which sides can be paired against one another.

How to watch the Champions League quarterfinal draw in India?

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show the UEFA Champions League draw in India.

You may also watch the draw via online streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, or on the UEFA's official website..

TV channels (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 1 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

What dates will the Champions League 2021-22 quarter-finals be played?

The first legs of this season’s Champions League quarter-finals will take place on April 5/6, with return dates pencilled in for April 12/13.

The semi-finals will take place on April 26/27 and May 3/4, with the final due to be staged at Stade de France in Paris – following the decision to strip the Gazprom Arena in St Petersburg of hosting rights – on May 28.

Which teams are involved in the 2021-22 Champions League quarter-finals?