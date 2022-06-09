How to watch Switzerland vs Spain in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League from India?
Spain will up against Switzerland on Thursday in a UEFA Nations League clash in Geneva, on Thursday. The two sides are meeting after the UEFA 2020 quarter-final where Spain just about edged the Swiss on penalties.
Both teams are looking for their first win from League A Group 2. The Rossocrociati suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Portugal last time out and Luis Enrique's men left it late to extract a point in the 2-2 draw against Czech Republic in their last game.
Here's how to watch Switzerland vs Spain in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League from India.
What time does Switzerland vs Spain start?
Game
Switzerland vs Spain
Date
Friday, June 10
Time
12:15am IST
How to watch Switzerland vs Spain on TV & live stream in India
The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show 2022-23 UEFA Nations League in India.
Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.
TV channel (English)
Online streaming
Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
SonyLIV, JioTV
Switzerland vs Spain: Team news
Murat Yakin has a defensive woe to address as Fabian Schar is suspended. Meanwhile, Nico Elvedi and Manuel Akanji both weren't available against Portugal. It remains to be seen if they are fit to take the field against Spain.
For Spain, Ansu Fati is still not fit. Enrique might opt for a reshuffle in his starting XI after the Czech Republic draw.
Rodri is on a yellow card and may be replaced by Sergio Busquets while Alvaro Morato and Ferran Torres are expected to start up front. Gavi will have eyes on him after creating history as the youngest ever goalscorer for Spain in the last game.