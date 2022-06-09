La Roja are without a win after two games in their ongoing Nations League run

Spain will up against Switzerland on Thursday in a UEFA Nations League clash in Geneva, on Thursday. The two sides are meeting after the UEFA 2020 quarter-final where Spain just about edged the Swiss on penalties.

Both teams are looking for their first win from League A Group 2. The Rossocrociati suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Portugal last time out and Luis Enrique's men left it late to extract a point in the 2-2 draw against Czech Republic in their last game.

Here's how to watch Switzerland vs Spain in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League from India.

What time does Switzerland vs Spain start?

Game Switzerland vs Spain Date Friday, June 10 Time 12:15am IST

How to watch Switzerland vs Spain on TV & live stream in India

(C)Getty Images

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show 2022-23 UEFA Nations League in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 1 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Switzerland vs Spain: Team news

Getty Images

Murat Yakin has a defensive woe to address as Fabian Schar is suspended. Meanwhile, Nico Elvedi and Manuel Akanji both weren't available against Portugal. It remains to be seen if they are fit to take the field against Spain.

Article continues below

For Spain, Ansu Fati is still not fit. Enrique might opt for a reshuffle in his starting XI after the Czech Republic draw.

Rodri is on a yellow card and may be replaced by Sergio Busquets while Alvaro Morato and Ferran Torres are expected to start up front. Gavi will have eyes on him after creating history as the youngest ever goalscorer for Spain in the last game.

Further reading: