How to watch Switzerland vs Portugal in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League from India?
Portugal take on Switzerland in a League A Group 2 clash of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League at Geneva, on Sunday.
The Swiss suffered a solitary goal defeat to Spain, while Cristiano Ronaldo and co. downed Czech Republic in their previous outings.
A win for the Selecao will keep them clear of their Iberian counterparts at the top of the group.
Here's how to watch Switzerland vs Portugal in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League from India.
What time does Switzerland vs Portugal start?
Game
Switzerland vs Portugal
Date
Monday, June 13
Time
12:15 am IST
How to watch Switzerland vs Portugal on TV & live stream in India
The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show 2022-23 UEFA Nations League in India.
Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.
TV channel (English)
Online streaming
Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
SonyLIV, JioTV
Switzerland vs Portugal: Team news
Switzerland coach Murat Yatkin will have defender Fabian Schar back from suspension, but Nico Elvedi and Ruben Vargas remain doubtful. Mattia Bottani is out injured.
As for Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo will not be in action as he's not made the trip after picking up a yellow card in the Czech Republic win. Raphael Guerreiro and Joao Moutinho have also not traveled with the squad.
Andre Silva is set to start up front. Veteran defender Pepe could also be offered a rest.