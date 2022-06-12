Fernando Santos' side look to extend their lead in the group

Portugal take on Switzerland in a League A Group 2 clash of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League at Geneva, on Sunday.

The Swiss suffered a solitary goal defeat to Spain, while Cristiano Ronaldo and co. downed Czech Republic in their previous outings.

A win for the Selecao will keep them clear of their Iberian counterparts at the top of the group.

Here's how to watch Switzerland vs Portugal in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League from India.

What time does Switzerland vs Portugal start?

Game Switzerland vs Portugal Date Monday, June 13 Time 12:15 am IST

How to watch Switzerland vs Portugal on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show 2022-23 UEFA Nations League in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 1 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Switzerland vs Portugal: Team news

Switzerland coach Murat Yatkin will have defender Fabian Schar back from suspension, but Nico Elvedi and Ruben Vargas remain doubtful. Mattia Bottani is out injured.

As for Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo will not be in action as he's not made the trip after picking up a yellow card in the Czech Republic win. Raphael Guerreiro and Joao Moutinho have also not traveled with the squad.

Andre Silva is set to start up front. Veteran defender Pepe could also be offered a rest.

