How to watch Spain vs Poland in Euro 2020 from India?
Spain play their second Euro 2020 game at the Estadio La Cartuja in Seville when they take on Poland in a Group E encounter on Saturday night.
The three-time European champions created plenty of chances in their opening game against Sweden but failed to convert any, with the contest ending 0-0.
Poland, meanwhile, suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat at the hands of Slovakia and know that another loss would leave them with an uphill task in terms of qualification for the knockout stages.
Here's how to watch Spain vs Poland in India.
Contents
- What time is Spain vs Poland?
- How to watch Spain vs Poland
- How does the group look like
- Where will the match take place?
- Spain vs Poland: Team news & stats
What time does Spain vs Poland start?
|Game
|Spain vs Poland
|Date
|Sunday, June 20
|Time
|12:30am IST
How to watch Spain vs Poland on TV & live stream in India
In India, the Euros will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.
|TV channels
|Online stream
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi)
|SonyLIV, Jio TV
Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.
|Malayalam & Bengali TV channels
|Tamil & Telugu TV channels
|Sony Six SD & HD
|Sony Ten 4 SD & HD
How does Group E in Euro 2020 look like?
Baring that Sweden face Slovakia in an earlier fixture in round two, Spain are currently second in Group E.
Group E
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Slovakia 🇸🇰
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+1
|3
|2
|Spain 🇪🇸
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Sweden 🇸🇪
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Poland 🇵🇱
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
Where will Spain vs Poland take place?
La Cartuja | Seville | Spain
Capacity: 60,000 | reduced to 30% capacity
Games: Group stage & last 16 (four games)
Year built: 1999
Seville's Estadio de La Cartuja was chosen as a replacement host city in April 2021 when it was decided that Bilbao would not be hosting any games at the tournament.
Situated in southern Spain, it is occasionally home to the Spain national team and will host three games in Group E as well as a last 16 match.
A UEFA category 4 stadium, the venue was built for the 1999 World Championships in Athletics and has since hosted a number of high profile games, including the 2003 UEFA Cup final between Celtic and Porto.
Spain vs Sweden: Team news & key stats
Sergio Busquets returns to Spain squad after returning a negative coronavirus test. Luis Enrique has a choice to make in attack on whether or not to persist with Alvaro Morata or start Gerard Moreno who came off the bench against Sweden.
Poland are without Grzegorz Krychowiak after his red card in the opening match.
Key stats:
- This will be the first meeting between Spain and Poland at a major tournament. Spain have won eight of their 10 matches against Poland (D1 L1), with the sole Polish victory taking place over 40 years ago (November 1980), in a friendly played in Barcelona (2-1).
- Since 2000, Spain have hosted Poland twice, beating them 9-0 on aggregate (3-0 in January 2000, 6-0 in June 2010).
- Poland have won just two of their 12 matches at the European Championships (D6 L4), failing to score more than one goal in any of those 12 encounters (8 goals in total).
