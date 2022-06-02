Portugal will look to cut short Spain's all-time advantage of 18-6 advantage in this fixture, with 15 draws

Spain face Portugal as the two teams open their campaign from League A Group 2 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League from the Estadio Benito Villamarin in Seville, on Thursday.

Runners-up to France in the last edition of the competition, Spain has as an overall advantage of 17-6 in this fixture, with 15 draws as Luis Enrique has a good look at his side ahead of the World Cup later this year.

Winners of the 2019-22 Nations League, Portugal missed the play-off last year and also suffered a Round of 16 exit in Euro 2020 before booking their ticket for Qatar 2022 via the play-offs.

Here's how to watch Spain vs Portugal in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League from India.

What time does Spain vs Portugal start?

Game Spain vs Portugal Date Friday, June 3 Time 12:15am IST

How to watch Spain vs Portugal on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show 2022-23 UEFA Nations League in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 1 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Spain vs Portugal: Team news

For Spain, Aymeric Laporte (knee) and Pedri (hamstring) are out injured.

Barcelona team-mates Gavi and Ferran Torres are expected to feature with Alvaro Morata set to start. Thiago will also be in action.

With Ruben Dias out injured for Portugal, Danilo would slot in alongside Pepe at the back, while Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva should pair with Joao Moutinho in the middle.

Expect Diogo Jota and Cristiano Ronaldo to play the forward roles.

