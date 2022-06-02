How to watch Spain vs Portugal in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League from India?
Spain face Portugal as the two teams open their campaign from League A Group 2 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League from the Estadio Benito Villamarin in Seville, on Thursday.
Runners-up to France in the last edition of the competition, Spain has as an overall advantage of 17-6 in this fixture, with 15 draws as Luis Enrique has a good look at his side ahead of the World Cup later this year.
Winners of the 2019-22 Nations League, Portugal missed the play-off last year and also suffered a Round of 16 exit in Euro 2020 before booking their ticket for Qatar 2022 via the play-offs.
Editors' Picks
- 'As a Parisian Liverpool fan, it breaks my heart' - Inside the horror of the Champions League final
- Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in India today, tomorrow & this weekend
- Dean Huijsen: The Juventus teenager who could be the next De Ligt
- USMNT ace Aaronson gambles World Cup starting spot on £25m Leeds move
Here's how to watch Spain vs Portugal in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League from India.
What time does Spain vs Portugal start?
Game
Spain vs Portugal
Date
Friday, June 3
Time
12:15am IST
How to watch Spain vs Portugal on TV & live stream in India
The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show 2022-23 UEFA Nations League in India.
Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.
TV channel (English)
Online streaming
Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
SonyLIV, JioTV
Spain vs Portugal: Team news
For Spain, Aymeric Laporte (knee) and Pedri (hamstring) are out injured.
Barcelona team-mates Gavi and Ferran Torres are expected to feature with Alvaro Morata set to start. Thiago will also be in action.
With Ruben Dias out injured for Portugal, Danilo would slot in alongside Pepe at the back, while Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva should pair with Joao Moutinho in the middle.
Expect Diogo Jota and Cristiano Ronaldo to play the forward roles.