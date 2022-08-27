How to watch Southampton vs Manchester United in India - TV channel, live stream & team news

TV and streaming details of Southampton vs Manchester United

Manchester United will be looking to build on from their victory against Liverpool and add three points against Southampton when the teams meet on Saturday.

Erik ten Hag's team bounced back with a fantastic performance against their rivals Liverpool after two back-to-back defeats at the start of the season. Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford scored the goals as Manchester United registered their first win of the season in their third league match.

Up next for the Red Devils is Southampton who has started the season with a defeat to Tottenham and a draw with Leeds United. Their first win of the season came against Leicester City in the previous Premier League matchday and will look to build on the momentum when they take on Manchester United.

Southampton vs Man Utd date and kick-off time

Game: Southampton vs Man Utd Date: August 27, 2022 Kick-off: 5pm IST

How to watch Southampton vs Man Utd on TV and live stream online

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

In addition to the English Broadcast on Star Sports Select, regional feeds will be made available for key matches on Star Sports 3 (in Bengali, English, Kannada, Malayalam), Star Sports 1 Bangla and Star Sports 1 Tamil.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV Channel (English) Live Streaming Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3 Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Jio TV

Commentary is also available in vernacular languages across India.

Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam Bengali TV Channel Star Sports 3 Star Sports 1 Bangla

Southampton vs Man Utd team news

The biggest news from Manchester is the signing of Casemiro from Real Madrid. The midfielder is expected to make his debut against Southampton on Saturday.

Anthony Martial, who played against Liverpool, could miss the weekend's league game due to an injury, the manager said on Friday.

"Anthony Martial is not fit. He came out with a problem on his Achilles, so we have to wait. I cannot tell a prognosis how long it takes but, of course, I hope that he will be available for the next game," Ten Hag said.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has revealed that Romain Perraud could return to starting lineup after missing the mid-week Carabao Cup win against Cambridge United.

"Romain Perraud is back in training," said Hasenhuttl. "This is good to see because he was out with groin problems but, today, he looked good. He wasn't ready for the cup game so we tried to give him a good session on Tuesday and now we will see if he is ready for this."

Perraud's imminent return means that full-back Valentino Livramento is the only player confirmed to miss Southampton's clash against Manchester United.