Liverpool will be looking to take advantage of the little door left open by Premier League leaders Manchester City who drew their penultimate game against West Ham. Jurgen Klopp's side make the trip to St. Mary's stadium to take on Southampton, on Tuesday, knowing that anything less than a win could more or less end their title hopes.

The Citizen's 2-2 draw at the London Stadium means that Liverpool can once again go within a point to Pep Guardiola's men ahead of the final matchday of the season.

The Reds have added the FA Cup to this season's titles that include the Carabao Cup, and potentially two more titles including the Champions League wherein they face Real Madrid later this month.

Here's how to watch Southampton vs Liverpool in the 2021-22 Premier League from India.

What time does Southampton vs Liverpool start?

Game Southampton vs Liverpool Date Wednesday, May 18 Time 12:15am IST

How to watch Southampton vs Liverpool on TV & live stream in India

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Southampton vs Liverpool: Team news & key stats

Southampton will be without long-term absentee Valentino Livramento, while Stuart Armstrong and Fraser Forster are set for a return from their injuries.

Already without Fabinho, Klopp has admitted that Virgil van Dijk is unlikely to line up against his former club at St Mary’s, while no risks will be taken on Mohamed Salah after the duo came off injured against Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

Andy Robertson also suffered from cramps in the cup game as the Liverpool boss may look to do some damage control within his squad.

Key Stats:

Southampton won this exact fixture 1-0 last season, with Saints last winning consecutive home league games against Liverpool between March 2004 and March 2013 (three in a row).

Liverpool have conceded the first goal in their last two Premier League games, coming back to draw 1-1 with Tottenham and beat Aston Villa 2-1. They last conceded first in three consecutive games while avoiding defeat each time back in October/November 2019, during their title winning campaign.

Liverpool have scored a league-high 15 headed Premier League goals this season, while only Leicester have conceded more headers than Southampton this term.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has been involved in 10 goals in nine Premier League games against Southampton (7 goals, 3 assists), averaging a goal or assist every 79 minutes against them.

