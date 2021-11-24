Real Madrid will have the shocking reverse they suffered at the Santiago Bernabeu fresh on their minds when they take on Sheriff at the Stadional Sheriff in Group D of the Champions League, on Wednesday.

It was a 2-1 win in their away game of this fixture but the Moldovan side has since dropped third in the group as leaders Carlo Ancelotti's men will look to confirm their last 16 spot.

Here's how to watch Sheriff vs Real Madrid in the 2021-22 Champions League from India.

What time does Sheriff vs Real Madrid start?

Game Sheriff vs Real Madrid Date Thursday, November 25 Time 1:30am IST

How to watch Sheriff vs Real Madrid on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 3 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Sheriff vs Real Madrid: Team news & key stats

No Gareth Bale, Dani Ceballos and Federrico Valverde for Real Madrid. Eden Hazard is also doubtful with an illness, but it's no surprise that Ancelotti will continue with Vinicius Jr and Marco Asensio on the wide areas with Karim Benzema in front.

Sheriff forwards Lovro Bizjak and Momo Yansane are injured and doubtful respectively. Coach Yuriy Vernydub will look to use the flanks with the man who scored the 89th minute winner at Bernabeu - Sebastien Thill - expected to be involved again.

Key Stats: