How to watch Sheriff vs Real Madrid in the 2021-22 Champions League from India?
Real Madrid will have the shocking reverse they suffered at the Santiago Bernabeu fresh on their minds when they take on Sheriff at the Stadional Sheriff in Group D of the Champions League, on Wednesday.
It was a 2-1 win in their away game of this fixture but the Moldovan side has since dropped third in the group as leaders Carlo Ancelotti's men will look to confirm their last 16 spot.
Here's how to watch Sheriff vs Real Madrid in the 2021-22 Champions League from India.
What time does Sheriff vs Real Madrid start?
|Game
|Sheriff vs Real Madrid
|Date
|Thursday, November 25
|Time
|1:30am IST
How to watch Sheriff vs Real Madrid on TV & live stream in India
The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.
Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.
|TV channels (English)
|Online streaming
|Sony Ten 3 SD & HD
|SonyLIV, JioTV
Sheriff vs Real Madrid: Team news & key stats
No Gareth Bale, Dani Ceballos and Federrico Valverde for Real Madrid. Eden Hazard is also doubtful with an illness, but it's no surprise that Ancelotti will continue with Vinicius Jr and Marco Asensio on the wide areas with Karim Benzema in front.
Sheriff forwards Lovro Bizjak and Momo Yansane are injured and doubtful respectively. Coach Yuriy Vernydub will look to use the flanks with the man who scored the 89th minute winner at Bernabeu - Sebastien Thill - expected to be involved again.
Key Stats:
- Sheriff Tiraspol won 2-1 in their only previous meeting with Real Madrid in European competition (on MD2 of this season’s UEFA Champions League). The Moldovan side could become the fourth team to win their first two meetings with Real Madrid in European competition, after Liverpool (1981, 2009), Galatasaray (2000, 2001) and Benfica (1962, 1965).
- Real Madrid will be looking to record three consecutive wins in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign, when they won their 3rd, 4th and 5th group games in that season’s tournament; a pattern they could repeat with victory here.
- No team have scored more headed goals than Sheriff Tiraspol through the opening four matchdays in the UEFA Champions League this season (3), with exactly half of their goals in the competition coming via headers (3/6).
- Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior has carried the ball further than any other player in the UEFA Champions League this season (1,277 metres). In addition, no player has generated more shots than the Brazilian from carries (11 – seven shots and four chances created), which are defined as moving 5+ metres in possession of the ball.