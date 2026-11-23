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Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Fenerbahçe: kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 5 25 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Stamford Bridge

Shakhtar Donetsk face Fenerbahçe in the Champions League. The Ukrainian club are staging their home game at Stamford Bridge in London.

It's been a mixed season so far for Shakhtar. Arda Turan's side drew 1-1 with Livyi Bereh in the Ukrainian league last time out, having lost 1-0 away at Sporting CP in the Champions League before that.

Shakhtar sit 21st in the league phase. The pressure to pick up points in London is real.

Fenerbahçe arrive in patchy form. Beating Liverpool 3-2 in the Champions League was a statement, but they could only manage a 2-2 draw with Kocaelispor in the Süper Lig last time out.

Emre Belözoğlu may be able to count on Romelu Lukaku up front, with the striker named in the projected starting line-up. Mason Greenwood and N'Golo Kanté are expected to make an impact behind him.

Here's how you can follow the match live.

Talking points of the week: what has been happening at Shakhtar Donetsk and Fenerbahçe?

Shakhtar Donetsk have taken two wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five matches. They drew 1-1 with Livyi Bereh most recently, after a 0-0 draw against Dynamo Kyiv. Their only defeat was a 1-0 loss away at Sporting CP, while their biggest win came in the cup, a 3-0 victory over Dynamo Kyiv. Overall, their goal record stands at 6-2.

Fenerbahçe have recorded two wins, one draw and two defeats. Their latest outing ended 2-2 away at Kocaelispor, following a 5-0 win away at Corum FK and a 3-2 victory over Liverpool. Göztepe (1-2) and Galatasaray (1-2) both beat them in the league. Their goal record stands at 12-8.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Fenerbahçe: line-ups

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Fenerbahçe: form

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Fenerbahçe: head-to-head record

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Fenerbahçe: the tables