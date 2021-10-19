Real Madrid will face Shakhtar Donetsk in Tuesday's Group D Champions League clash in Ukraine.

Carlo Ancelotti's men are coming into the tie on the back of a humiliating home defeat to Moldovan champions Sheriff Tiraspol in their previous Champions League fixture, before suffering their first La Liga defeat of the season at the hands of Espanyol.

Shakhtar Donetsk have a point to show from their opening two matches, with a draw against Inter Milan after their defeat to Sheriff.

Here's how to watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid in the 2021-22 Champions League from India.

What time does the Champions League match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid start?

Game Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid Date Wednesday, October 20 Time 12:30am IST

How to watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Sony Six SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid: Team news & key stats

Shakhtar's Lassina Traore is likely to miss the rest of the season due to a serious knee injury, and though not as serious, Junior Moraes also misses out on account of a cruciate knee ligament injury.

Eden Hazard has returned to training on Sunday but hasn't made the trip to Ukraine, even as Real Madrid have a big injury list that include the likes of Dani Carvajal, Dani Ceballos, Isco and Gareth Bale, though Ancelotti has named Ferland Mendy and David Alaba in his squad for in Tuesday's contest.

Key Stats:

For a second consecutive season, Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid will meet in the UEFA Champions League group stages – Donetsk beat Madrid in both meetings last season (3-2 away, 2-0 home), only the fifth time a side has beaten Real Madrid home and away in a group stage in the competition.



Real Madrid could lose three consecutive UEFA Champions League matches against an opponent for the third time: previously four in a row against Bayern München between May 2000 and April 2002 and three in a row against Juventus between March 2005 and November 2008.



Since the start of last season, Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has been involved in more shot-ending sequences of play (76) than any other player in the UEFA Champions League. In this same period, Lionel Messi (12) is the only player who has recorded more multi-shot involvements than Benzema (10), which captures all instances of sequences where a player is both involved in the build-up and takes the shot.



Shakhtar defender Mykola Matvienko has made the most progressive carries (53) in the UEFA Champions League this season (defined as a player moving 5+ metres upfield with the ball). Indeed, the Ukrainian has carried the ball further than any other player in the competition so far this term (811 metres, 81 carries).

