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Serbia vs Germany: Kick-off time

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 5 13 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Stadion Rajko Mitic

Germany face Serbia at the Rajko Mitić Stadium in Belgrade in UEFA Nations League A, Group 2. Jürgen Klopp's side are looking to close the gap at the top of the table.

Four defeats in their first four group matches, including two against Germany and the Netherlands, have left Serbia bottom of the group. Head coach Veljko Paunović and his team are under considerable pressure.

Germany travel to Belgrade with mixed feelings. Klopp has named his 24-man squad for the matches against Serbia and the Netherlands and is counting on his attack to deliver. Bundesliga top scorer Niclas Füllkrug returns to the national team after more than a year away.

In goal, Klopp is backing Marc-André ter Stegen, who has regained his former level after his serious injury at FC Ajax. Bayern Munich trio Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlović and Tom Bischof will drive Germany's build-up play from midfield.

After a comfortable 2-0 win in the first meeting in Munich, Germany now head to Belgrade aiming to take another step towards the quarter-finals and close the gap on group leaders the Netherlands.

Broadcast information, kick-off details and line-ups follow below.

Talking points of the week: What has been happening with Serbia and Germany?

Serbia have lost their five most recent competitive matches and have the poorest form in the group. They last lost 2-1 to the Netherlands on 4 October 2026. Before that came a 2-0 defeat to Germany and a 5-1 friendly loss to Mexico. Across those five matches, Serbia scored just five goals and conceded twelve.

Germany have a more balanced record heading into the trip to Belgrade: one win, two draws and two defeats in their last five matches. They drew 0-0 with Greece on 4 October, having beaten Serbia 2-0 in the first meeting and drawn 1-1 with the Netherlands. Germany scored four goals and conceded two across those five matches.

Serbia vs Germany: Line-ups

Serbia vs Germany: Form

Serbia vs Germany: Head-to-head record

Serbia vs Germany: The tables