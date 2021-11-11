Portugal will want to get back in the driving seat when they travel to Dublin take on Republic of Ireland in Group A of the World Cup qualifiers, on Thursday.

With the hosts already eliminated from the group, a win can take Fernando Santos' men two points clear atop before facing current leaders Serbia in the final matchday.

Here's how to watch Republic of Ireland vs Portugal in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers from India.

What time does Republic of Ireland vs Portugal start?

Game Republic of Ireland vs Portugal Date Friday, November 12 Time 1:15am IST

How to watch Republic of Ireland vs Portugal on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show 2022 FIFA World Cup European Qualification matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Republic of Ireland vs Portugal: Team news

Alan Browne and Jayson Molumby are back from suspension for Republic of Ireland while teenager Gavin Bazunu may have another shot in goal after saving Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty in the previous meeting. Norwich defender Andrew Omobamidele is a doubt, while midfielder Jayson Molumby is ruled out with a hamstring problem.

Portugal are likely to do without Bernando Silva after the Manchester City midfielder picked a muscle problem in the 2-1 derby win at Old Trafford, with Joao Felix to slot in. Santos also has to deal with the likes of Joao Cancelo, Joao Palhinha, Diogo Jota, Renato Sanches, Ruben Dias and Jose Fonte all on yellow cards.



