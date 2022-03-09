Real Madrid are set to host Lionel Messi and co. as PSG travel to Bernabeu for the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 encounter on Wednesday.

The French side have 1-0 advantage from the first leg Carlo Ancelotti's men will look to turn the scoreline around at the Bernabeu.

Here's how to watch Real Madrid vs PSG in the 2021-22 Champions League from India.

What time does Real Madrid vs PSG start?

Game Real Madrid vs PSG Date Thursday, March 10 Time 1:30am IST

How to watch Real Madrid vs PSG on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi Tamil & Telegu Sony Ten 3 SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

Real Madrid vs PSG: Team news & key stats

Real Madrid duo Casemiro and Ferland Mendy picked yellow cards in Paris and are hence suspended for the tie. Toni Kroos missed the Real Sociedad win last weekend due to injury but is expected to make the squad at least.

For PSG, Sergio Ramos and Ander Herrera remain unavailable for the clash. However, Mauricio Pochettino will be relieved that Kylian Mbappe completed training after an injury scare recently.

Key Stats:

Real Madrid have been eliminated from nine of their last 10 knockout ties in the UEFA Champions League when losing the first leg, with the exception being a 3-2 aggregate victory over VfL Wolfsburg in the 2015-16 quarter-final.

Paris Saint-Germain are winless in their last four away matches in the UEFA Champions League (D2 L2). They last had a longer run without a win on the road in the competition between September 2000 and October 2012 (10 games).

Karim Benzema has scored 12 goals in his last 11 UEFA Champions League home games for Real Madrid. Overall, he’s netted 64 goals for the Spanish side in the competition, behind only Cristiano Ronaldo (105) and Raúl (66).

PSG’s Lionel Messi has failed to score in his last 695 minutes of action against Real Madrid in all competitions, since scoring for Barcelona in May 2018. The Argentine had his penalty saved against them in the first leg, which was his fifth penalty failure in the UEFA Champions League (from 23 taken, excluding shootouts).

Since his debut in the competition in September 2013, PSG’s Neymar has provided more assists than any other player in the UEFA Champions League (27). Six of these have been for Kylian Mbappé – including one in the first leg – which is his most for a single teammate in the competition.

(Stats: Opta)

