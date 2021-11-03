Real Madrid take on Shakhtar Donetsk at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Group D of the UEFA Champions League, on Wednesday.

Carlo Ancelotti will eye a win in front of their fans after the 5-0 win in Ukraine. Vinicius Junior has been the standout player for Real Madrid in the current campaign with nine goals in all competitions. David Alaba has seamlessly adjusted to the role of a centre-back at Madrid with club legend Sergio Ramos not being missed as yet.

Here's how to watch Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk in the 2021-22 Champions League from India.

What time does the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk start?

Game Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk Date Wednesday, November 3 Time 11:15pm IST

How to watch Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Team news & key stats

Real Madrid may see Karim Benzema return after missing the weekend win over Elche as the Frenchman partook in training, but Carlo Ancelotti is set to be without Gareth Bale, Dani Ceballos, Mariano Diaz and Federico Valverde on account of injuries.

Shakhtar, yet to score a goal in the Champions League this year, are sorely missing their injured forwards in Lassina Traore and Junior Moraes, with defender Mykola Matvienko also ruled out, and midfielder Pedrinho unlikely to return either.

Key Stats:

The previous five games between Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk have seen a total of 23 goals scored, at an average of 4.6 per game. Indeed, Los Blancos have scored at least four goals in all three of their victories against Shakhtar in the competition (4-0 and 4-3 in 2015-16, 5-0 this season).



In their 5-0 defeat last time out, Shakhtar Donetsk faced 10 shots on target by Real Madrid. As of MD3, this is one of only three instances of a team facing 10+ attempts on target in a UEFA Champions League game this season, along with FC Porto (13 v Liverpool) and Sheriff Tiraspol (11 v Real Madrid).



Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has scored 10 goals in his last 10 home appearances in the UEFA Champions League, and has only failed to find the net in one of the most recent six (v Liverpool in April).



Shakhtar’s Tetê scored and assisted in a 3-2 win in his previous UEFA Champions League game away at Real Madrid (in October 2020). Since that game, however, the Brazilian hasn’t scored or assisted a goal in eight appearances in the competition.

