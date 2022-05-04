Real Madrid take on Manchester City in the second leg of their Champions League 2021/22 semifinal at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night.

Manchester City carry a slender one-goal lead from the first leg which they had won 4-3 at the Etihad Stadium last week. The Cityzens will hope to preserve the lead in the second leg and reach the Champions League final for the second time in a row.

Carlo Ancelotti, who won their 35th LaLiga title over the weekend will look to overturn their loss in Manchester and make it to the final for the first time since the 2017/18 season.

Here's how to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City in the 2021-22 Champions League from India.

What time does Real Madrid vs Man City start?

Game Real Madrid vs Manchester City Date Thursday, May 5 Time 12:30am IST

How to watch Real Madrid vs Man City on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi Tamil & Telugu Sony Ten 3 SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

Real Madrid vs Man City: Team news & key stats

Los Blancos will miss the services of Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale and Luka Jovic due to injury while David Alaba, who was taken off at halftime in the first leg tie, is doubtful.

Pep Guardiola, on the other hand, will welcome back Joao Cancelo who had missed the first leg due to an injury. Unfortunately, Kyle Walker, who is nursing an ankle injury, will continue to remain out of action. Central defenders Nathan Ake and John Stones will also be unavailable for the tie.

Key Stats:

The first leg between Manchester City and Real Madrid was only the second semi-final first leg in UEFA Champions League history to see seven goals scored, along with Liverpool 5-2 Roma in 2017-18. Only two semi-finals have seen 10 or more goals scored over the two legs: Juventus 6-4 Monaco in 1997-98 and Liverpool 7-6 Roma in 2017-18.

Manchester City have won their last three UEFA Champions League matches against Real Madrid; only two sides have ever won four in a row against them in European competition, with Ajax doing so between 1973 and 1995 and Bayern Munich between 2000 and 2002.

Real Madrid have been eliminated in all five previous UEFA Champions League semi-finals when they’ve lost the first leg; however, they have progressed from two of their last three knockout ties when losing the first leg, in the 2015-16 quarter-final vs VfL Wolfsburg and this season’s Last 16 vs Paris Saint-Germain.

Kevin De Bruyne has 18 UEFA Champions League assists for Manchester City, the most of any player and behind only Neymar (25) and Kylian Mbappé (20) in the competition since his debut for City in September 2015. De Bruyne scored and assisted in the first leg, one of only two occasions he’s done so in the UEFA Champions League – the other was at the Bernabéu vs Real Madrid in February 2020.

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema has scored nine UEFA Champions League goals in the knockout stages this season, with only Cristiano Ronaldo in 2016-17 (10) ever scoring more in a single season. Benzema could become the fourth player to score in both legs of the quarter-final and semi-final in a season, after Fernando Morientes (2003-04, Monaco), Neymar (2014-15, Barcelona) and Edin Dzeko (2017-18, Roma).

(Stats: Opta)

