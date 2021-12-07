Real Madrid and Inter, having already qualified for the Champions League knock-outs, meet at the Santiago Bernabeu in their final Group D match on Tuesday night.

Carlo Ancelotti's men are on an eight-game winning streak after a 2-0 win over Real Sociedad to keep them atop in La Liga, while the 3-0 Roma win is Simeone Inzaghi's side's fifth consecutive victory that took them second in Serie A.

Here's how to watch Real Madrid vs Inter in the 2021-22 Champions League from India.

What time does Real Madrid vs Inter start?

Game Real Madrid vs Inter Date Wednesday, December 8 Time 1:30am IST

How to watch Real Madrid vs Inter on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 1 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Real Madrid vs Inter: Team news & key stats

Karim Benzema felt his hamstring against Real Sociedad and joins Dani Ceballos and Gareth Bale on the sidelines, but with the Madrid derby coming up, one can expect Ancelotti to rest some other big names as well.

With the likes of Arturo Vidal and Lautaro Martinez likely to return for Inter, Joaquin Correa, Aleksandar Kolarov, Andrea Ranocchia, Matteo Darmian, Stefan de Vrij and Christian Eriksen are set to miss out, although Alexis Sanchez may fancy a few minutes.

Key Stats:

Real Madrid have won each of their last three games against Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League, with all of them coming since the start of last season. Among 18 total meetings to date, this is their longest winning run against the Italian side in European competition.

Inter Milan’s last 11 meetings with Spanish opponents in European competition have produced just one win for the Nerazzurri (2-0 v Getafe in the UEFA Europa League in August 2020), drawing once and losing nine of these 11 games, including each of the last four.

In no other UEFA Champions League campaign has Karim Benzema scored more often during the group stages than the five he has this season – all which have come in his last four appearances. The Frenchman has never scored in five successive appearances in the competition, whilst with 64 goals to his name for Real Madrid, he’s also now only two goals behind Raúl (66).

Inter Milan pair Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martínez have created nine chances between them in the UEFA Champions League this season – only Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo (11) have produced more as a duo.



