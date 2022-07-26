How to watch Real Madrid vs Club America from India - TV channel, live stream & team news

The 14-time European champions will look to put behind the Clasico defeat

Real Madrid carry on with their pre-season as they head over to the Oracle Park in San Francisco to take on Club America, on Wednesday morning (IST).

Los Blancos suffered a 1-0 defeat to arch-rivals Barcelona as part of their US tour but will be eager to shift focus on their summer preparations against the Mexican Liga MX side who are in the middle of their domestic season.

Here's how you can watch the club friendly between Real Madrid and Club America from India.

What time does Real Madrid vs Club America start?

Game Real Madrid vs Club America Date Wednesday, July 27 Time 8am IST

How to watch Real Madrid vs Club America on TV & live stream in India?

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show the club friendly fixture in India.

The match will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Sony Six SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Real Madrid vs Club America: Team news

Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti will have Karim Benzema available after the Frenchman missed the Clasico friendly match, while Dani Carvajal will continue to miss out with an ankle problem.

Introduced from the bench against Barcelona, the likes of Casemiro, Ferland Mendy, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos may be shuffled into the starting line-up for this one.

Despite playing these friendlies in between their season, Club America boss Fernando Ortiz has been keen on playing his full strength sides as he did against Chelsea and Manchester City. However, with an important league tie against Leon on August 1, Ortiz will also look the manage the minutes to his key players.

