Real Madrid are set to host Chelsea at the Santiago Bernabeu for their Champions League quarter-final second leg tie, on Tuesday night.

Carlo Ancelotti's men have a 3-1 advantage from the first leg at Stamford Bridge when Karim Benzema lit up the occasion with a sublime hat-trick. Also, they are in good form of late and have won eight out of nine games in all competitions.

Chelsea, after the setback in the first leg, bounced back with 6-0 win over Southampton in the Premier League. Thomas Tuchel's side will be desperate to capitalise on the good form and claw their way back at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Here's how to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea in the 2021-22 Champions League from India.

What time does Real Madrid vs Chelsea start?

Game Real Madrid vs Chelsea Date Wednesday, April 13 Time 12:30am IST

How to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea on TV & live stream in India

Getty Images

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi Tamil & Telugu Sony Ten 3 SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

Real Madrid vs Chelsea: Team news & key stats

For Real Madrid, cental defender Eder Militao is suspended. Eden Hazard continues to be sidelined along with Luka Jovic. Isco is also a doubt on account of back problems.

Meanwhile, Ancelotti has kept the likes of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Ferland Mendy fresh as the trio watched the Getafe win from the stands.

(C)Getty Images

Chelsea will definitely miss Ben Chilwell who is out for long term. An Achilles' injury keeps Callum Hudson-Odoi out of contension while Romelu Lukaku is also a doubt. Cesar Azpilicueta, recovering from COVID-19, is not expected to feature.

Tuchel kept Kai Havertz, Mount and Thiago Silva fresh, taking them off early in the Southampton thrashing.

Article continues below

Key Stats:

Real Madrid’s 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge was their first victory against Chelsea in European competition, having drawn two and lost three of their first five such meetings. The last side to win both legs against Chelsea in a UEFA Champions League knockout tie was Bayern Munich in the Round of 16 in 2019-20.

This will be Chelsea’s first ever game at the Santiago Bernabeu in European competition, with last season’s away game at Real Madrid being played at the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium. No English side has ever won at the Santiago Bernabeu in the UEFA Champions League by more than a single goal, with Real Madrid only losing three of the 12 games overall (W6 D3).

In Thomas Tuchel’s 16 games in charge of Chelsea in the competition, 40% of the goals that they have conceded in the UEFA Champions League (4/10) have been scored by Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema. Despite only having played one leg, this is already the most goals Chelsea have conceded in a knockout tie in the competition under Tuchel (3).

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is looking to qualify for the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League for the eighth time in his career; the joint-most by a coach in the competition’s history, along with Pep Guardiola and José Mourinho (eight times).

Karim Benzema has scored 11 goals for Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League this season, already the most by a French player in a single campaign in European Cup/UEFA Champions League history. His 11 goals this season is as many as he had scored in the previous two editions of the tournament combined (six in 2020-21 and five in 2019-20).

(Stats: Opta)

Further reading:

Lukaku a doubt for Chelsea's match vs Real Madrid

Football on TV in India: Matches to watch & live stream

Will Eden Hazard play for Real Madrid vs Chelsea?