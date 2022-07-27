How to watch RB Salzburg vs Liverpool from India - TV channel, live stream & team news

Darwin Nunez silenced his critics with four goals within a half...

Liverpool are building towards the FA Community Shield clash against Manchester City as they take on RB Salzburg in a club friendly at the Red Bull Arena Salzburg, on Wednesday.

With Mohamed Salah getting on the scoresheet in the 5-0 win against RB Leipzig on Thursday and Darwin Nunez's second half four-goal haul, Jurgen Klopp doesn't have much to complain about.

Salzburg, with their domestic season underway, are coming into the tie following a 3-0 win over Austria Wien.

Here's how you can watch the club friendly between RB Salzburg and Liverpool from India.

What time does RB Salzburg vs Liverpool start?

Game RB Salzburg vs Liverpool Date Wednesday, July 27 Time 11:30pm IST

How to watch RB Salzburg vs Liverpool on TV & live stream in India?

Fans in India can watch the match live on LFCTV, the LFCTV GO and the website.

TV channel (English) Online streaming NA LFCTV, LFCTV GO

RB Salzburg vs Liverpool: Team news

Salzburg are reeling with injuries to defender Kamil Piatkowski and midfielder Justin Omoregie, while Samson Tijani and Ousmane Diakite are on the road to recovery from a broken leg and a cruciate ligament rupture respectively.

Despite interest from Manchester United, Benjamin Sesko is expected to start up front.

(C)Getty Images

Liverpool continue to play their club friendlies without Diogo Jota, Alisson Becker and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, although Klopp is looking forward to Alisson's availability in the goal for the Community Shield.

Joe Gomez looked fit coming off the bench in the win against Leipzig.

After the spectacular four goals in one half, Darwin Nunez should be handed a start. Naby Keita will look forward to a reunion against his former club.

Further reading: