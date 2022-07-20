How to watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool from India - TV channel, live stream & team news
Liverpool are in Germany to take on RB Leipzig in a pre-season club friendly at the Red Bull Arena, on Thursday.
Both teams won their previous game, with Domenico Tedesco's men recording a 3-1 win over Southampton, while the Reds beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in Singapore courtesy strikes by Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah.
Here's how you can watch the club friendly between RB Leipzig and Liverpool from India.
What time does RB Leipzig vs Liverpool start?
Game
RB Leipzig vs Liverpool
Date
Thursday, July 21
Time
10:45pm IST
How to watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool on TV & live stream in India?
Fans in India can watch the match live on LFCTV, the LFCTV GO and the website.
TV channel (English)
Online streaming
NA
LFCTV, LFCTV GO
RB Leipzig vs Liverpool: Team news
For Leipzig, Tedesco is waiting on defender Josko Gvardiol and forward Yussuf Poulsen to make their comebacks from injury, while Ademola Lookman is doubtful after taking a knock to his ankle.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will be without Alisson Becker (abdominal issue) and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (muscular injury). Diogo Jota remains unavailable due to a suspected hamstring injury scare.
Joe Gomez was left out of the Palace win but has resumed training. Calvin Ramsay, Kaide Gordon and Caoimhin Kelleher are doubtful.
