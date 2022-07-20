How to watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool from India - TV channel, live stream & team news

Mohamed Salah was on target in the last outing but Darwin Nunez yet to score for Liverpool...

Liverpool are in Germany to take on RB Leipzig in a pre-season club friendly at the Red Bull Arena, on Thursday.

Both teams won their previous game, with Domenico Tedesco's men recording a 3-1 win over Southampton, while the Reds beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in Singapore courtesy strikes by Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah.

Here's how you can watch the club friendly between RB Leipzig and Liverpool from India.

Article continues below

What time does RB Leipzig vs Liverpool start?

Game RB Leipzig vs Liverpool Date Thursday, July 21 Time 10:45pm IST

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool on TV & live stream in India?

Next up, a trip to Germany for our third pre-season outing 🇩🇪 #LFCPreSeason pic.twitter.com/OVMKZEzo10 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 18, 2022

Fans in India can watch the match live on LFCTV, the LFCTV GO and the website.

TV channel (English) Online streaming NA LFCTV, LFCTV GO

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool: Team news

For Leipzig, Tedesco is waiting on defender Josko Gvardiol and forward Yussuf Poulsen to make their comebacks from injury, while Ademola Lookman is doubtful after taking a knock to his ankle.

Getty

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will be without Alisson Becker (abdominal issue) and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (muscular injury). Diogo Jota remains unavailable due to a suspected hamstring injury scare.

Joe Gomez was left out of the Palace win but has resumed training. Calvin Ramsay, Kaide Gordon and Caoimhin Kelleher are doubtful.

Further reading: