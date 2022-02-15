Paris Saint-Germain have their task cut out against Real Madrid as the two sides get the Champions League knockouts underway in a meeting at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

History is with the visitors, who in their last trip to the French capital won 3-0 in a group game in 2019; while in the ongoing campaign, Carlo Ancelotti's men are on a three-game winning run on the road without conceding a goal.

Mauricio Pochettino's side come into the tie after finishing second in Group A behind Manchester City and a 13-point lead in the domestic circuit.

Here's how to watch PSG vs Real Madrid in the 2021-22 Champions League from India.

What time does PSG vs Real Madrid start?

Game PSG vs Real Madrid Date Wednesday, February 16 Time 1:30am IST

How to watch PSG vs Real Madrid on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) and Sony Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil and Telegu) SonyLIV, JioTV

PSG vs Real Madrid: Team news & key stats

Neymar and Sergio Ramos could be on the bench for PSG, having been troubled by injuries.

While for Madrid, Karim Benzema is expected to make the squad after missing the last two games with a muscle issue. Gareth Bale may slot in after returning to action in Saturday's draw with Villarreal.

Key Stats:

Paris Saint-Germain won 3-0 against Real Madrid the last time they hosted them in the UEFA Champions League (in September 2019). However, they were beaten the last time they hosted them in the competition in the knockout stages, losing 1-2 in the Round of 16 second leg in 2017-18 and being eliminated in the process.



Real Madrid won all three of their away games in the group stage of this season’s UEFA Champions League, while keeping a clean sheet on each occasion (1-0 v Inter Milan, 5-0 v Shakhtar Donetsk and 3-0 v Sheriff Tiraspol). The only previous UEFA Champions League campaign in which they won their first four away games was in 2014-15, during Carlo Ancelotti’s first spell in charge.



Since the start of the 2020-21 season, Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé has been involved in more open play sequences ending in goals (17) than any other player in the UEFA Champions League. Mbappé also has the highest xG sequence involvement of any player in this period (16.4).



Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior has carried the ball further upfield than any other player in the UEFA Champions League this season (1,227 metres), while he also leads all players for shots generated via carries (17) - the act of moving at least five metres with the ball – attempting nine shots and creating eight chances for a teammate.

