PSG are aware that a win on matchday six of the UEFA Champions League too wouldn't help them topple Manchester City, who occupy the pole position in Group A. The Parisians take on Club Brugge at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

After the 2-1 defeat at Manchester City in the penultimate matchday in the group stage and already having secured a place in the last 16, the French outfit will look to extend their 12-game unbeaten run at home in all competitions.

A defeat for the Belgians will mean an exit from the Europa League as well, irrespective of what transpires between RB Leipzig and Manchester City as the Germans - though level on points with Club Brugge - have a better goal difference.

The last meeting between Club Brugge and PSG ended in a 1-1 draw, and it must be noted that the French side are without a win in their last two Ligue 1 encounters.

Here's how to watch PSG vs Club Brugge in the 2021-22 Champions League from India.

What time does PSG vs Club Brugge start?

Game PSG vs Club Brugge Date Tuesday, December 7 Time 11pm IST

How to watch PSG vs Club Brugge on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

PSG vs Club Brugge: Team news & key stats

Neymar is ruled out till next year and Sergio Ramos is yet again a doubt after a muscle issue, with Ander Herrera and Julian Draxler also uncertain.

Philippe Clement will look to field his best XI in their hope of finishing third in the group. The Brugge coach had rested the likes of Stanley Nsoki and Eduard Sobol in the Seraing win, but Ruben Providence is doubtful to start.

Key Stats:

Paris Saint-Germain are unbeaten in three previous meetings with Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League (W2 D1), including a victory on the only occasion when they have hosted the Belgian side (1-0 in November 2019).



Club Brugge’s two wins against French opponents in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League have both been against Monaco, with those victories separated by 30 years (1-0 in October 1988 and 4-0 in November 2018). Overall, the Belgian side have won only twice in nine overall meetings with French counterparts across the two competitions (D2 L5).



Lionel Messi has scored in both of his UEFA Champions League appearances for Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes so far, netting three goals. Only two players have scored in their first three home games for the club in the competition, with George Weah doing so in 1994 and Neymar in 2017.



Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé has been directly involved in five goals in three appearances against Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League (three goals and two assists); his joint-most against a single opponent in the competition, along with five versus Crvena Zvezda and Istanbul Basaksehir.



