How to watch 2022-23 Premier League in India: TV, live stream, fixtures & teams

Manchester City and Liverpool would battle for the Premier League title in their respective fixtures played simultaneously.

Tottenham and Arsenal fighting for a spot in next season's Champions League.

Whereas Manchester United and West Ham vie for the Europa League spot, with the other guaranteed a Europa Conference League berth.

Here's how to catch all the 2021-22 Premier League action in India:

Where to watch or stream Premier League from India?

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

In addition to the English Broadcast on Star Sports Select, regional feeds in Bangla and Malayalam will be made available for key weekend matches on Star Sports 3 (geo-tagged for West Bengal and Kerala), Star Sports 1 Bangla and Star Sports 1 Tamil.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

Premier League fixtures

Matchday 1

Date Time (IST) Match TV channel/stream* Aug 6 12:30am Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Aug 6 5pm Fulham vs Liverpool Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla Aug 6 7:30pm Tottenham vs Southampton Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Bangla Aug 6 7:30pm Bournemouth vs Aston Villa Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD Aug 6 7:30pm Leeds vs Wolves Disney+ Hotstar VIP Aug 6 7:30pm Newcastle vs Nottm Forest Disney+ Hotstar VIP Aug 6 10pm Everton vs Chelsea Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Bangla Aug 7 6:30pm Man Utd vs Brighton Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla Aug 7 6:30pm Leicester City vs Brentford Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD Aug 7 9pm West Ham vs Man City Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla

*All Premier League matches may be streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar VIP/JioTV.

Key Premier League derby dates 2021-22

Here is a handy breakdown of the main derby match dates this season.

Merseyside derby

September 3, 2022 - Everton vs Liverpool

- Everton vs Liverpool February 11, 2023 - Liverpool vs Everton

Manchester derby

October 2, 2022 - Man City vs Man Utd

- Man City vs Man Utd January 14, 2023 - Man Utd vs Man City

North-west derby

August 23, 2022 - Man Utd vs Liverpool

- Man Utd vs Liverpool March 4, 2023 - Liverpool vs Man Utd

North London derby

October 1, 2022 - Arsenal vs Tottenham

- Arsenal vs Tottenham January 14, 2024 - Tottenham vs Arsenal

