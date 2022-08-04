How to watch 2022-23 Premier League in India: TV, live stream, fixtures & teams

Anselm Noronha|
Premier League transfers 2022-23 Sterling Haaland NunezGOAL
Goal tells you how to catch all the action of the English top tier football league...

Manchester City and Liverpool would battle for the Premier League title in their respective fixtures played simultaneously.

Tottenham and Arsenal fighting for a spot in next season's Champions League.

Whereas Manchester United and West Ham vie for the Europa League spot, with the other guaranteed a Europa Conference League berth.

Here's how to catch all the Premier League action in India: 

Where to watch or stream Premier League from India?

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

In addition to the English Broadcast on Star Sports Select, regional feeds in Bangla and Malayalam will be made available for key weekend matches on Star Sports 3 (geo-tagged for West Bengal and Kerala), Star Sports 1 Bangla and Star Sports 1 Tamil.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

Premier League fixtures

Matchday 1

Date

Time (IST)

Match

TV channel/stream*

Aug 6

12:30am

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD

Aug 6

5pm

Fulham vs Liverpool

Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla

Aug 6

7:30pm

Tottenham vs Southampton

Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Bangla

Aug 6

7:30pm

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa

Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD

Aug 6

7:30pm

Leeds vs Wolves

Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Aug 6

7:30pm

Newcastle vs Nottm Forest

Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Aug 6

10pm

Everton vs Chelsea

Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Bangla

Aug 7

6:30pm

Man Utd vs Brighton

Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla

Aug 7

6:30pm

Leicester City vs Brentford

Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD

Aug 7

9pm

West Ham vs Man City

Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla

*All Premier League matches may be streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar VIP/JioTV.

Key Premier League derby dates 2021-22

Here is a handy breakdown of the main derby match dates this season.

Merseyside derby

  • September 3, 2022 - Everton vs Liverpool
  • February 11, 2023 - Liverpool vs Everton

Manchester derby

  • October 2, 2022 - Man City vs Man Utd
  • January 14, 2023 - Man Utd vs Man City

North-west derby

  • August 23, 2022 - Man Utd vs Liverpool
  • March 4, 2023 - Liverpool vs Man Utd

North London derby

  • October 1, 2022 - Arsenal vs Tottenham
  • January 14, 2024 - Tottenham vs Arsenal

