How to watch 2022-23 Premier League in India: TV, live stream, fixtures & teams

Manchester City and Liverpool would battle for the Premier League title in their respective fixtures played simultaneously.
Tottenham and Arsenal fighting for a spot in next season's Champions League.
Whereas Manchester United and West Ham vie for the Europa League spot, with the other guaranteed a Europa Conference League berth.
Here's how to catch all the 2021-22 Premier League action in India:
Where to watch or stream Premier League from India?
The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.
In addition to the English Broadcast on Star Sports Select, regional feeds in Bangla and Malayalam will be made available for key weekend matches on Star Sports 3 (geo-tagged for West Bengal and Kerala), Star Sports 1 Bangla and Star Sports 1 Tamil.
Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.
Premier League fixtures
Matchday 1
Date
Time (IST)
Match
TV channel/stream*
Aug 6
12:30am
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD
Aug 6
5pm
Fulham vs Liverpool
Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla
Aug 6
7:30pm
Tottenham vs Southampton
Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Bangla
Aug 6
7:30pm
Bournemouth vs Aston Villa
Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD
Aug 6
7:30pm
Leeds vs Wolves
Disney+ Hotstar VIP
Aug 6
7:30pm
Newcastle vs Nottm Forest
Disney+ Hotstar VIP
Aug 6
10pm
Everton vs Chelsea
Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Bangla
Aug 7
6:30pm
Man Utd vs Brighton
Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla
Aug 7
6:30pm
Leicester City vs Brentford
Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD
Aug 7
9pm
West Ham vs Man City
Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla
*All Premier League matches may be streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar VIP/JioTV.
Key Premier League derby dates 2021-22
Here is a handy breakdown of the main derby match dates this season.
Merseyside derby
- September 3, 2022 - Everton vs Liverpool
- February 11, 2023 - Liverpool vs Everton
Manchester derby
- October 2, 2022 - Man City vs Man Utd
- January 14, 2023 - Man Utd vs Man City
North-west derby
- August 23, 2022 - Man Utd vs Liverpool
- March 4, 2023 - Liverpool vs Man Utd
North London derby
- October 1, 2022 - Arsenal vs Tottenham
- January 14, 2024 - Tottenham vs Arsenal