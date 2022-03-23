Portugal are set to take on Turkey in a Path C semi-final clash of the European play-offs for the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Estadio do Dragao in Porto on Thursday.

Fernando Santos' men finished second to Serbia in Group A of the qualifiers, while Turkey finished runners-up to Netherlands in Group G. As a result, they now have to negotiate a tricky play-off path.

Here's how to watch Portugal vs Turkey in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers from India.

What time does Portugal vs Turkey start?

Game Portugal vs Turkey Date Friday, March 25 Time 1:15am IST

How to watch Portugal vs Turkey on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show European Qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Portugal vs Turkey: Team news

With Ruben Dias injured and Joao Cancelo suspended, Portugal's backline has been further depleted by Pepe testing positive for COVID-19.

Santos will also miss midfielder Ruben Neves and goalkeeper Anthony Lopes due to injuries. Renato Sanches is also injured, though a suspension would have kept him out anyway.

Turkey defender Mert Muldur is set to return after serving his ban. Veteran striker Burak Yilmaz has been consistent but expect Stefan Kuntz to explore his options in attack.

