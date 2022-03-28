Portugal are set to take on North Macedonia in the Path C final clash of the European play-offs for the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Estadio do Dragao in Porto on Wednesday.

Everything is on the line for the two teams as the winner of this clash will qualify for the World Cup. As such, expect an intense battle.

In their respective 'Path C' semifinal clashes, Portugal outclassed Turkey 3-1 while North Macedonia stunned the world by beating reigning European champions Italy 1-0.

Here's how to watch Portugal vs North Macedonia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers from India.

What time does Portugal vs North Macedonia start?

Game Portugal vs North Macedonia Date Friday, March 30 Time 12:15am IST

How to watch Portugal vs North Macedonia on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show European Qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Portugal vs North Macedonia: Team news

Ruben Dias will once again remain out of action for Portugal due to an injury but the good news for the Portuguese camp is that Joao Cancelo will be back after missing out against Turkey due to suspension. Portugal's backline will be further strengthened with the return of veteran defender Pepe who had missed the last game after testing positive for COVID-19.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos, however, will also miss midfielders Ruben Neves and goalkeeper Anthony Lopes due to injuries.

North Macedonia will welcome back midfielders Eljif Elmas and Tihomir Kostadinov who did not feature against Italy due to suspensions. Boban Nikolov, who picked up a knock in their last game, will miss the tie against the Selecao.

