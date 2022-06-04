Both teams are looking for their first win in this Nations League campaign...

Portugal and Switzerland meet in a League A Group 2 encounter in the UEFA Nations League at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, on Sunday.

Substitute Ricardo Horta's maiden international goal after coming off the bench was worth a point for the Selecao against Spain in their group opener.

On the other hand, Noah Okafor was on target for the Swiss who unfortunately suffered a 2-1 defeat to Czech Republic.

Here's how to watch Portugal vs Switzerland in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League from India.

What time does Portugal vs Switzerland start?

Game Portugal vs Switzerland Date Monday, June 6 Time 12:15am IST

How to watch Portugal vs Switzerland on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show 2022-23 UEFA Nations League in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Portugal vs Switzerland: Team news

It would be a surprise if Fernando Santos starts Ronaldo on the bench again at Estadio Jose Alvalade, with Andre Silva getting the nod against Spain.

Goalkeeper Jose Sa is out of the squad following an injury, and Ruben Neves replaced Joao Moutinho 45 minutes into the Spain draw.

Murat Yakin is expected to throw Xherdan Shaqiri in the XI while he decides among forwards Breel Embolo, Mario Gavranovic and Haris Seferovic.

With no injury woes, defenders Nico Elvedi and Fabian Schar are at risk of picking their second booking that will keep them out of the Spain game.

