How to watch Portugal vs Serbia in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers from India?

Anselm Noronha
Nov 14, 2021 03:34+00:00
(C)Getty Images

After the goalless draw against Republic of Ireland, Fernando Santos' men are still fighting for a direct spot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals...

Portugal and Serbia are both undefeated in Group A of the World Cup European qualifiers as they lock horns in the final group game at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, on Sunday.

Group leaders Portugal, courtesy a better goal difference, only have to avoid defeat to finish top before thinking about the December 2022 main event Qatar.

Back in March in the reverse fixtue between the two teams, Cristiano Ronaldo's goal that would have been the winner was erroraneously disallowed as the game at the Rajko Mitić Stadium in Serbia ended 2-2.

Editors' Picks

Vote now

Here's how to watch Portugal vs Serbia in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers from India.

What time does Portugal vs Serbia start?

Game Portugal vs Serbia
Date Monday, November 15
Time 1:15am IST

How to watch Portugal vs Serbia on TV & live stream in India

CRISTIANO RONALDO GFX PORTUGAL SERBIA 27032021

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show 2022 FIFA World Cup European Qualification matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channels (English)Online streaming
Sony Ten 2 SD & HDSonyLIV, JioTV

Portugal vs Serbia: Team news

Pepe Portugal vs Ireland 12112021

Bernardo Silva, who missed Portugal's trip to Dublin, will be back and is expected to directly slot in to the first XI.

Anthony Lopes, Rafa Silva and Joao Mario are out injured while Pepe is suspended after his red card against Republic of Ireland.

For Serbia, Matija Nastasic, Marko Petkovic, Filip Djuricic and Darko Lazovic are ruled out on account of injuries, while Dusan Vlahovic and Dusan Tadic are likely to link up in attack.

Article continues below


 