Portugal and Serbia are both undefeated in Group A of the World Cup European qualifiers as they lock horns in the final group game at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, on Sunday.

Group leaders Portugal, courtesy a better goal difference, only have to avoid defeat to finish top before thinking about the December 2022 main event Qatar.

Back in March in the reverse fixtue between the two teams, Cristiano Ronaldo's goal that would have been the winner was erroraneously disallowed as the game at the Rajko Mitić Stadium in Serbia ended 2-2.

Here's how to watch Portugal vs Serbia in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers from India.

What time does Portugal vs Serbia start?

Game Portugal vs Serbia Date Monday, November 15 Time 1:15am IST

How to watch Portugal vs Serbia on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show 2022 FIFA World Cup European Qualification matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Portugal vs Serbia: Team news

Bernardo Silva, who missed Portugal's trip to Dublin, will be back and is expected to directly slot in to the first XI.

Anthony Lopes, Rafa Silva and Joao Mario are out injured while Pepe is suspended after his red card against Republic of Ireland.

For Serbia, Matija Nastasic, Marko Petkovic, Filip Djuricic and Darko Lazovic are ruled out on account of injuries, while Dusan Vlahovic and Dusan Tadic are likely to link up in attack.

Article continues below



