It's a fight for the top spot in the League A Group 2 of the ongoing Nations League...

Portugal and Czech Republic are locked at the top with a win and a draw ahead of their Group 2 meeting in the 2022-23 Nations League clash in Lisbon, on Thursday night.

Portugal have only lost once (W9 D4) in 14 games in the history of the competition. They are coming off a 4-0 win over Switzerland, led by a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Whereas, trailing only on goal difference are Lokomotiva who followed up a opening-day win over Switzerland with a 2-2 draw against Spain.

Here's how to watch Portugal vs Czech Republic in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League from India.

What time does Portugal vs Czech Republic start?

Game Portugal vs Czech Republic Date Friday, June 10 Time 12:15am IST

How to watch Portugal vs Czech Republic on TV & live stream in India

Getty Images

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show 2022-23 UEFA Nations League in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

Article continues below

TV channel (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Portugal vs Czech Republic: Team news

Getty

Santos might opt to rest 39-year-old Pepe, while the likes of Bernardo Silva and Rafael Leao are expected to start against Czech Republic. There are no major injury concerns for Portugal.

Czech Republic coach Jaroslav Silhavy has to deal with injuries to Jaroslav Zeleny and Jakub Jankto, suffered during their draw with Spain earlier. Milan Havel might start at left-back.

Further reading: