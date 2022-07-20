How to watch Orlando City vs Arsenal from India - TV channel, live stream & team news

Gabriel Jesus recorded a goal and an assist in the 2-0 win over Everton

With three wins in three pre-season games so far, Arsenal are now set to face Orlando City at the Exploria Stadium in downtown Orlando, Florida, on Thursday morning (IST).

Orlando City were involved in 1-1 draw with Atlanta United over the weekend, while the Gunners kicked off their US tour amid their pre-season preparations with a 2-0 win over Everton.

Here's how you can watch the club friendly between Orlando City and Arsenal from India.

Article continues below

What time does Orlando City vs Arsenal start?

Game Orlando City vs Arsenal Date Thursday, July 21 Time 5:00 am IST

How to watch Orlando City vs Arsenal on TV & live stream in India?

(C)Getty Images

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show the club friendly fixture in India.

The match will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 1 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Orlando City vs Arsenal: Team news

Getty

Arsenal have a few injury concerns to deal with with Ben White, Kieran Tierney, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira all missing from the Everton win.

"They are test matches so we want to try different things and get the boys up to speed physically. We’re starting to build the minutes ready for the league and at the same time compete against two good teams (Orlando and Chelsea - in the Florida Cup)," said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

One may see William Saliba partner Gabriel Magalhaes in defence again, along with Matt Turner in the XI as Aaron Ramsdale also missed the Everton game.

Orlando City goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar is out with a jaw injury, along with Gaston Gonzalez (ACL injury).

Further reading: