How to watch Orlando City vs Arsenal from India - TV channel, live stream & team news
With three wins in three pre-season games so far, Arsenal are now set to face Orlando City at the Exploria Stadium in downtown Orlando, Florida, on Thursday morning (IST).
Orlando City were involved in 1-1 draw with Atlanta United over the weekend, while the Gunners kicked off their US tour amid their pre-season preparations with a 2-0 win over Everton.
Here's how you can watch the club friendly between Orlando City and Arsenal from India.
What time does Orlando City vs Arsenal start?
Game
Orlando City vs Arsenal
Date
Thursday, July 21
Time
5:00 am IST
How to watch Orlando City vs Arsenal on TV & live stream in India?
The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show the club friendly fixture in India.
The match will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app.
TV channel (English)
Online streaming
Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
SonyLIV, JioTV
Orlando City vs Arsenal: Team news
Arsenal have a few injury concerns to deal with with Ben White, Kieran Tierney, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira all missing from the Everton win.
"They are test matches so we want to try different things and get the boys up to speed physically. We’re starting to build the minutes ready for the league and at the same time compete against two good teams (Orlando and Chelsea - in the Florida Cup)," said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.
One may see William Saliba partner Gabriel Magalhaes in defence again, along with Matt Turner in the XI as Aaron Ramsdale also missed the Everton game.
Orlando City goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar is out with a jaw injury, along with Gaston Gonzalez (ACL injury).
Further reading:
- Arsenal close in on Zinchenko transfer
- 'A GOAT' - Grateful Jesus on Guardiola
- Turner: Arsenal move is NOT a gamble
Editors' Picks
- From the Arsenal 'audition' to Guardiola's 'bullsh*t' - Zlatan Ibrahimovic's most colourful and controversial quotes
- Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in India today, tomorrow & this weekend
- Lisandro Martinez to Man Utd: What £46.5m transfer means for Maguire and Varane
- How Liverpool splashed over £600m on transfer signings: From Salah and Mane to Nunez and Diaz