How to watch Newcastle vs Manchester City in India: TV channel, live stream & team news

Pep Guardiola's men made a perfect start to their title defence as they face the only other side yet to concede a goal this season

Manchester City are chasing the summit spot as they look to record their third consecutive Premier League win when they take on Newcastle United, on Sunday.

Eddie Howe saw his men held to a goalless stalemate at Brighton & Hove Albion before overcoming Nottingham Forest 2-0 as the Magpies will want to improve on their 11th spot finish last season.

If Newcastle have made additions such as goalkeeper Nick Pope and defender Sven Botman, City have brought in Erling Haaland to break opponents' defenses.

While the 3-1 defeat to Liverpool in the Community Shield wasn't an overall perfect start to the season for Guardiola's side, Newcastle await their challenge at St. James' Park, with GOAL on hand to deliver all of the information you need to keep up to date with events.

Newcastle vs Man City date and kick-off time

Game: Newcastle vs Manchester City Date: August 21, 2022 Kick-off: 9pm IST

How to watch Newcastle vs Man City on TV and live stream online

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

In addition to the English Broadcast on Star Sports Select, regional feeds will be made available for key matches on Star Sports 3 (in Bengali, English, Kannada, Malayalam), Star Sports 1 Bangla and Star Sports 1 Tamil.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV Channel (English) Live Streaming Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3 Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Jio TV

Commentary is also available in vernacular languages across India.

Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam Bengali TV Channel Star Sports 3 Star Sports 1 Bangla

Newcastle vs Manchester City team news

Getty

A late fitness test should ascertain the availability of Ryan Fraser and Emil Krafth, but midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is definitely out injured for this tie.

No other expected changes, with new signing Sven Botman continuing in defense, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton in the middle and Callum Wilson in attack with Chris Wood to deputise in that position.

City will continue without Aymeric Laporte but Guardiola should be content with Nathan Ake unless he wants to bring in John Stones from kick-off, alongside Ruben Dias.

Kevin De Bruyne is the key creative figure with Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan completing the midfield pack, and options such as Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland in attack.