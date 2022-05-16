From four points clear in the Premier League top four race to trailing by two points, Arsenal need to put the pressure back on Tottenham when they take on Newcastle at St. James' Park, on Monday.

A 3-0 defeat in the North London derby followed by Spurs' 1-0 win over Burnley has Mikel Arteta in a spot of bother as they look to take advantage of their game in hand ahead of the final matchday.

The Magpies will look to bounce back from the 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City.

Here's how to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal in the 2021-22 Premier League from India.

What time does Newcastle vs Arsenal start?

Game Newcastle vs Arsenal Date Tuesday, May 17 Time 12:30am IST

How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal on TV & live stream in India

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Newcastle vs Arsenal: Team news & key stats

Newcastle could see the return of Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser while missing Jonjo Shelvey, Federico Fernandez, Jamal Lewis and former Arsenal duo Isaac Hayden and Joe Willock remain.

For Arsenal, defender Gabriel Magalhaes picked a muscle injury against Tottenham, while Arteta is already without Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey, besides the suspended Rob Holding. Ben White looks likely to partner Takehiro Tomiyasu at the back.

Gabriel Martinelli is a doubt, suggesting a start for Emile Smith Rowe..

Key Stats:

Newcastle have lost 33 Premier League games against Arsenal, more than they have against any side in the competition.

Arsenal have won their last seven meetings with Newcastle in all competitions without conceding a single goal – the only top-flight side to beat another in more consecutive games without conceding is Liverpool against West Brom (9 between 2002 and 2010).

This is the sixth Premier League meeting between Newcastle and Arsenal on Mondays, with only Tottenham v West Ham (8) and Liverpool v Everton (7) being played on the day more. Arsenal are unbeaten in all five such games so far (W4 D1), conceding just one goal in these games (F10).

Arsenal haven’t won any of their three Monday league games this season (D1 L2), losing each of the last two. They last lost both three in a row on Mondays, and three Monday games in the same league season, back in 1992-93 under George Graham.

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka has been involved in a goal in all three of his Premier League appearances against Newcastle (2 goals, 1 assist), though all three of these games have been at the Emirates Stadium.

(Stats: Opta)

