Barcelona are set to take on Napoli in a Europa League Round of 32 second leg clash at the Stadio San Paolo on Thursday.

The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw at Camp Nou, which was a good result for the Serie A side away from home against the Catalan club who are taking part in the competition for the first time since the 2003-04 season.

Here's how to watch Napoli vs Barcelona in the 2021-22 Europa League from India.

What time does Napoli vs Barcelona start?

Game Napoli vs Barcelona Date Friday, February 25 Time 1:30am IST

How to watch Napoli vs Barcelona on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Napoli vs Barcelona: Team news & key stats

Giovanni Di Lorenzo suffered a clash of heads in the Cagliari draw on Monday but Napoli have maintained that the injury is not serious. But they will however miss Hirving Lozano, Matteo Politano, Stanislav Lobotka, Andre Zambo Anguissa and Lorenzo Insigne.

Article continues below

Samuel Umtiti, Ansu Fati, Alejandro Balde, Sergi Roberto, Eric Garcia and Frenkie de Jong have not traveled to Naples with the Barcelona squad, with Dani Alves ineligible for the tie. Memphis Depay and Clement Lenglet have returned to training and will look to be involved.

Key Stats:

In major UEFA European competition, Barcelona have beaten six different Italian sides away from home (Fiorentina, Inter, Juventus, Lazio, Milan and Udinese), more than any other side. Napoli are one of two sides they have faced but not beaten, along with Roma.

Napoli have progressed from all eight of their UEFA European knockout ties when they’ve drawn the first leg away from home, most recently in the last 32 of the Europa League in 2013-14 against Swansea City (0-0 first leg, 3-1 second leg).

Barcelona had 21 shots in their 1-1 draw in the first leg against Napoli, 35% of the total they managed in six UEFA Champions League games this season (21/60). Ferran Torres had nine of those 21 shots, more than any Barcelona player managed in the Champions League this season, and a tally surpassed only once by a player in a European game for the club in the last 10 seasons: Lionel Messi vs Juventus in December 2020 (11).

In the first leg against Napoli, Barcelona’s Pedri created five chances for his teammates – aged 19 years and 84 days, he was the youngest player to achieve that in a UEFA Europa League knockout match for 11 years, since Christian Eriksen (19y 3d) created five for Ajax against Anderlecht in the last 32 in February 2011.

Further reading:

Xavi defends tearful Torres after missed chances

Watch: Barcelona fans ignore Xavi by whistling Dembele

Aubameyang on taking Barca pay cut & Haaland competition