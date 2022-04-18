Mumbai City will be looking to bounce back against UAE's Al-Jazira in Group B of the 2022 AFC Champions League at the King Fahd international stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Monday.

Just after becoming the first Indian team to pick a win in the competition, beating Air Force Club 2-1, Des Buckingham's side went down narrowly by a solitary goal in the reverse fixture against Marcel Keizer's outfit who have since climbed back to third in the group.

Here's how to watch Mumbai City vs Al-Jazira in the 2022 AFC Champions League from India.

What time does Mumbai City vs Al-Jazira start?

Game Mumbai City vs Al-Jazira Date Monday, April 18 Time 10:45pm IST

How to watch Mumbai City vs Al-Jazira on TV & live stream in India

Mumbai City FC

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show AFC Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Star Sports 3 Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Mumbai City vs Al-Jazira: Team news & key stats

Mumbai City

Igor Angulo is yet to feature in Mumbai City's AFC Champions League campaign as a calf problem has kept the Spanish forward out of action. Amey Ranawade had to be taken off in the last match, with Mehtab Singh brought in to deputise.

Al-Jazira's star players like Ali Mabkhout, Khalfan Mubarak and Abdoulay Diaby are expected to feature against Mumbai City. Mabkhout scored in the reverse fixture and will look to be on the scoresheet again.

Article continues below

Key Stats:

This will be the second game between Mumbai City and Al Jazira in the AFC Champions League after the latter’s 1-0 win in their first meeting in the competition last time out.

No UAE team side has lost against an Indian team in the AFC Champions League (W2 D1) and they have never conceded a single goal in any of those games against Indian opposition.

Al Jazira kept a clean sheet in their last game against Mumbai City for the first time in the AFC Champions League since March 2018 against Tractor. They have never managed to keep two consecutive clean sheets in a row in the competition before. They are also looking to win two games in a row in the AFC CL for the first time since Feb-Mar 2014 when they managed to beat Al Rayyan and Saudi side Al-Shabab.

After his winning goal against Mumbai City, Ali Mabkhoot has now been directly involved in score 42% of Al Jazira’s last 19 goals in the AFC Champions League (8/19 – 7 goals, 1 assist). Since the beginning of 2013, Mabkhoot has scored at least twice as many goals as the next best goal scorer for Al Jazira in the competition (Mabkhoot 12 goals, Romarinho 6 goals).

Mumbai City have the highest Expected Goals Against figure of any team in the AFC Champions League so far this season (6.88). They are the only team to go over 6 in expected goals against so far this season. However, they have only conceded five goals so far in the competition.

(Stats: Opta)

