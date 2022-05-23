How to watch Maziya vs ATK Mohun Bagan in the 2022 AFC Cup in India?

ATK Mohun Bagan take on Maziya in the final matchday of the AFC Cup 2022 group stage at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata, on Tuesday.

The Mariners' 4-0 win over Bashundhara Kings followed by Maziya beating Gokulam Kerala 1-0 in the previous round has put all the four teams from the South Zone in Group D on equal footing with three points each.

With only one team set to qualify from the group and with Gokulam Kerala facing the Kings earlier in the day, the onus is on Bagan to ensure victory.

Here's how you can watch Maziya vs ATK Mohun Bagan in the 2022 AFC Cup from India.

What time does Maziya vs ATK Mohun Bagan start?

Game Maziya vs ATK Mohun Bagan Date Tuesday, May 24 Time 8:30pm IST

How to watch Gokulam Kerala vs ATK Mohun Bagan on TV & live stream in India

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select), which has the rights to show Premier League matches in India, will telecast the 2022 AFC Cup in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

Article continues below

TV channel (English) Online streaming Star Sports 3 Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Maziya vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Team news

Maziya 1 - 0 Gokulam Kerala (FT)



Alhamdulillahi



Cornelius Stewart's decisive goal in the 2nd half gives Maziya the important 3 points.

Well done to the #greenboys for the valiant performance to keep our hope alive. #ooredoomaldives #wearemaziya #AFCCup2022 #greenboys pic.twitter.com/E8SiyoVXJV — MAZIYA SPORTS (@MaziyaSr) May 21, 2022

Maziya coach Miodrag Jesic reportedly has a full strength squad to choose from and will hope to expose the defensive blemishes spotted when Bagan lost their group opener 2-4 against the Malabarians.

Juan Ferrando had made a few changes for his team's second game which was a win over Bashundhara Kings. Arsh Anwar replaced Amrinder Singh in goal while Sandesh Jhingan returned to cover for injured Tiri at the back.

Further reading: