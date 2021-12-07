Manchester United will qualify into the last 16 of the Champions League as Group F leaders but will want to sign off the group stage on a winning note when they take on Young Boys at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Ralf Rangnick guided United to a 1-0 win against Crystal Palace last weekend and will hope that they can build on the positives to put in another top performance on Wednesday.

Here's how to watch Manchester United vs Young Boys in the 2021-22 Champions League from India.

What time does Man Utd vs Young Boys start?

Game Manchester United vs Young Boys Date Thursday, December 9 Time 1:30am IST

How to watch Man Utd vs Young Boys on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 1 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Man Utd vs Young Boys: Team news & key stats

United are without Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba (injured), with Edinson Cavani, Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard being doubtful starters.

Meanwhile, Nemanja Matic and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are expected to feature after making their way on the bench in the Palace win.

For the visitors, David von Ballmoos, Cedric Zesiger, Christian Fassnacht, Jean-Pierre Nsame, Ulisses Garcia and Felix Mambimbi are all reportedly injured.

Key Stats:

This will be the fourth meeting between Manchester United and Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League – the Red Devils won the first two in the 2018-19 group stage, before losing 1-2 away from home earlier in this season’s competition.

Since losing to Young Boys on MD1 of this season’s UEFA Champions League, Manchester United have gone unbeaten in their last four games in the competition (W3 D1) – they last went five without defeat in the UEFA Champions League in the 2013-14 group stage under David Moyes (6), winning four and drawing two.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in all five of his UEFA Champions League appearances since returning to Manchester United (six goals). The Portuguese will be looking to repeat the feat of scoring in all six group stage games in a single UEFA Champions League campaign, having previously done so for Real Madrid in 2017-18 – the only previous instance of this in the competition’s historyx.

Michel Aebischer assisted two of Young Boys’ three goals against Atalanta last time out in the UEFA Champions League – the Swiss midfielder leads all players for the team for assists (2) and chances created (8) in the competition this season.



