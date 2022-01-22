Manchester United will look to get a second successive win in the 2021-22 Premier League when they host West Ham at Old Trafford on Saturday evening. They registered a convincing 3-1 victory over Brentford in their previous match and now they will look to build on that momentum as another three points in the weekend will fire them to the fourth spot, albeit temporarily as Tottenham and Arsenal will be in action on Sunday.

On the other hand, West Ham after winning three games on the trot suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat to Leeds United in their last match. Hence David Moyes' troops will be eager to get back in form against a United side, who have been inconsistent throughout.

Here's how to watch Manchester United vs West Ham in the 2021-22 Premier League from India.

What time does Manchester United vs West Ham start?

Game Manchester United vs West Ham Date Saturday, January 22 Time 8:30 pm IST

How to watch Manchester United vs West Ham on TV & live stream in India?

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Manchester United vs West Ham: Team news & key stats

Ralf Rangnick will not have the luxury of picking his best XI from a full squad as there are a significant number of abseentees. Paul Pogba (groin injury), Jese Lingard (ankle injury), Edinson Cavani (muscular discomfort), Luke Shaw (hamstring), and Aaron Wan Bissaka (illness) will not be a part of the matchday squad along with Eric Baily who is at AFCON with Ivory Coast.

There are uncertainties over the selection of Jadon Sancho, whereas Scott McTominay will hope to get back in the squad after being taken off against Brentford with a back injury. Victor Lindelof has been granted a leave after a burglary attempt at his residence earlier in the week.

David Moyes will miss Angelo Ogbonna (knee), while Tomáš Souček and Mark Noble are still doubts for the fixture. Saïd Benrahma is also unavailable as he had been with the Algeria squad in AFCON, albeit his country's campaign ended in the group stage. However, Kurt Zouma has returned to training after his hamstring tendon injury and it remains to be seen whether Moyes decides to use him.

Key Stats: